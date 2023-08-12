‘I thought it was a horror movie poster’: Netizens are not feeling ’90s star Chingmy Yau’s wedding pics

Is this a case of poor photography, or just something that unfortunately didn’t age well? Recently, ‘90s Hong Kong star Chingmy Yau’s wedding photos were shared online, and to say that netizens weren’t feeling them is a bit of an understatement.

Chingmy, who’s known for being drop-dead gorgeous, tied the knot with Hong Kong businessman Sham Kar Wai in 1999.



Somehow, two of their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures from then have been making the rounds online.

Boo!

In the pictures, both Chingmy and Kar Wai are dressed in traditional wedding attire. They were also wearing exaggerated make-up. In their caption, the netizen who posted the photos couldn’t help but comment that the photographer was “really bad at taking photos”.

Netizens were pretty much in agreement, with one joking: “Their make-up artist must have done make-up at the mortuary before this”.

“They really look like Chinese paper funeral dolls,” another commented.

“I thought it was a horror movie poster!” yet another netizen exclaimed.

Still gorgeous either way.

However, a couple of netizens also came together to offer up an explanation for the pictures. According to these netizens, who trawled through reports from 1999, Chingmy and Kar Wai might have done this photoshoot deliberately as a joke.

They shared that the couple did more than one pre-wedding photoshoot, and perhaps this was just a way for them to play homage to the many films Chingmy starred in?

Photos: China Press, PBE Media