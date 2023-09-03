Insta-buzz: Presidential Election 2023 edition
Here are some of our favourite PE-related snaps from the past week.
What a week. Sure, we had a long weekend courtesy of the Presidential Elections, but it's been a flurry of activity and campaigning nonetheless.
Now that the dust's settling (and we have our President-elect, Tharman Shanmugaratnam), let's take a look at what's been on our feeds this week.
Hint: There's loads of pets involved.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be the ninth president of Singapore
The former deputy prime minister scored a landslide win with 70.4 per cent of the ballot.
Over on Instagram, Tharman, who only got on IG in July this year, wrote: "I am truly humbled by the strong endorsement you have given me in our nation’s Presidential Election. My fellow candidates put full effort and energy into their campaigns, and made this a worthy contest. I thank and commend them."
Photo: Tharman Shamugaratnam/Instagram
Read his full post below:
Ng Kok Song posted this adorable video of his cat post-election
Looks like all is well with the presidential candidate, who shared this post of his beloved cat, Max, playing with a toy the morning after the elections.
Photos: Max Ng/Instagram
And the same goes for Tan Kin Lian too
Tan Kin Lian took to Facebook to share this picture of him and his dog, Cooper, writing: "Cooper is sad after watching the results last night." He later added in a subsequent post that he will "return to my normal life - relax and enjoy a leisurely life".
Photo: Tan Kin Lian/Facebook
Of course, we can't forget about the three cats of our new president
In a post made earlier last week, Tharman introduced his three cats to Singapore, all of whom were adopted. We're particularly enamoured by Awan and his spot-on embodiment of the "head empty, no thoughts" cats.
Photos: Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Instagram
Ahead of the elections, Paris-based Sharon Au shared this food for thought
The former actress had some thoughts to share about democracy and elections, revealing that Paris will be banning rentable e-scooters from the streets of the city.
"This decision was made even though only 7.46% of registered voters (a little more than 100K citizens) voted in which 89% of them voted to remove them. The importance of democracy and more critically why voting matters," she wrote.
Photo: Sharon Au/Instagram
Yvonne Lim had a fangirl moment
How serendipitous! The actress ran into Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong near her polling station, and was so starstruck that she was left at a loss for words.
"My friends are laughing at my #fangirling moment now," Yvonne joked.
Photo: Yvonne Lim/Instagram
Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Tay Ying and Calvert Tay headed to the polls together
The celeb family made sure to share a quick post on Instagram, after casting their votes early in the morning. Looks like it was a fuss-free process for them.
Photos: Hong Huifang/Instagram
Unfortunately for Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, voting wasn't as fuss-free...
The celeb couple, as well as their son, Chen Xi, revealed that their car broke down in the middle of their trip down to the polling station. Darn it. Thankfully, though they had to wait two hours for a tow truck, the family eventually made it to cast their votes in time.
Photos: Xiang Yun/Instagram, Edmund Chen/Instagram, Chen Xi/Instagram
Did you spot a familiar face in Tharman Shanmugaratnam's entourage?
That's right, it's local director Royston Tan. Royston was one of eight assentors for Tharman's presidential bid, and looked overjoyed when Tharman was announced to have won.
Photo: Royston Tan/Instagram
Celebs congratulated Tharman on his win.
There was Taufik Batisah, who interviewed Tharman during his presidential campaign, as well as Xixi Lim, who made sure to shout-out the impeccably-dressed Mrs Tharman in her caption too.
Photos: Taufik Batisah/Instagram, Xixi Lim/Instagram
Related topicsInsta-buzz
Read more of the latest in