Insta-buzz: Presidential Election 2023 edition

Ng Kok Song posted this adorable video of his cat post-election

Looks like all is well with the presidential candidate, who shared this post of his beloved cat, Max, playing with a toy the morning after the elections.

Photos: Max Ng/Instagram

And the same goes for Tan Kin Lian too

Tan Kin Lian took to Facebook to share this picture of him and his dog, Cooper, writing: "Cooper is sad after watching the results last night." He later added in a subsequent post that he will "return to my normal life - relax and enjoy a leisurely life".

Photo: Tan Kin Lian/Facebook

Of course, we can't forget about the three cats of our new president

In a post made earlier last week, Tharman introduced his three cats to Singapore, all of whom were adopted. We're particularly enamoured by Awan and his spot-on embodiment of the "head empty, no thoughts" cats.

Photos: Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Instagram

Ahead of the elections, Paris-based Sharon Au shared this food for thought

The former actress had some thoughts to share about democracy and elections, revealing that Paris will be banning rentable e-scooters from the streets of the city.

"This decision was made even though only 7.46% of registered voters (a little more than 100K citizens) voted in which 89% of them voted to remove them. The importance of democracy and more critically why voting matters," she wrote.

Photo: Sharon Au/Instagram

Yvonne Lim had a fangirl moment

How serendipitous! The actress ran into Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong near her polling station, and was so starstruck that she was left at a loss for words.

"My friends are laughing at my #fangirling moment now," Yvonne joked.

Photo: Yvonne Lim/Instagram

Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Tay Ying and Calvert Tay headed to the polls together

The celeb family made sure to share a quick post on Instagram, after casting their votes early in the morning. Looks like it was a fuss-free process for them.

Photos: Hong Huifang/Instagram

Unfortunately for Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, voting wasn't as fuss-free...

The celeb couple, as well as their son, Chen Xi, revealed that their car broke down in the middle of their trip down to the polling station. Darn it. Thankfully, though they had to wait two hours for a tow truck, the family eventually made it to cast their votes in time.

Photos: Xiang Yun/Instagram, Edmund Chen/Instagram, Chen Xi/Instagram

Did you spot a familiar face in Tharman Shanmugaratnam's entourage?

That's right, it's local director Royston Tan. Royston was one of eight assentors for Tharman's presidential bid, and looked overjoyed when Tharman was announced to have won.

Photo: Royston Tan/Instagram

Celebs congratulated Tharman on his win.

There was Taufik Batisah, who interviewed Tharman during his presidential campaign, as well as Xixi Lim, who made sure to shout-out the impeccably-dressed Mrs Tharman in her caption too.

Photos: Taufik Batisah/Instagram, Xixi Lim/Instagram