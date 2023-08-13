Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to National Day edition

This past week, our stars celebrated Singapore’s 58th birthday decked out in their best red and white outfits. Some also displayed their love for our nation with some really cool NDP song covers.

Plus, guess which celeb kid celebrated his birthday on Aug 9 too?

Yvonne Lim showed how to celebrate National Day even if you're not in Singapore

The actress, who has been based in Taiwan with her husband, Alex Tien, and two kids, AJ, eight, and Alexa, six, since 2015, had a small, but meaningful National Day celebration this year.

“Seems it was not too long ago [since] we attended NDP last year… #happyAJ & #happyAlexa are still reminiscing about it and it will always be an important day to me wherever I am,” wrote Yvonne.

She added that her kids are proud to be Singaporean, and “enjoy singing to different NDP theme songs each year”. Here’s hoping that they’ll be able to catch the parade in person next year!

Photo: Yvonne Lim/ Instagram

Michelle Chong had the best live view of the National Day Parade

Who needs tickets to the NDP at The Padang when you have a view like Michelle’s? She first shared an IG story of herself watching the live show on TV, before panning to the window, which had an unobstructed view of Singapore’s city skyline. We’re sure the fireworks must’ve looked amazing from where she was too.

Remember her spoof video about Easties versus Westies? Seems like for now, #CentralsTheBest.

Annette Lee heard her ‘The Caifan Song’ on radio

Photos: Michelle Chong/ Instagram

“So I know the Caifan Song plays occasionally on YES 933 but I’ve never heard it personally. What are the odds that my first time hearing it on the radio is today of all days?? Gave me NDP song patriotic energy for no reason lmao,” wrote Annette.

She also shared that she “parked by the side of the road” ‘cos she couldn't wait to share the “cool” news with her followers.

The cast of Sunny Side Up took a wefie in their red and white outfits

Photo: Annette Lee/ Instagram

And we must say that Wang Yuqing, Ling Ying, Marc Valentine, and Estovan Reizo Cheah, all of whom play a family in the long-form English drama, looked like a legit family about to head out to watch the NDP.