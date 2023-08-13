Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to National Day edition
Here are some of our favourite snaps of our stars celebrating Singapore's 58th birthday.
This past week, our stars celebrated Singapore’s 58th birthday decked out in their best red and white outfits. Some also displayed their love for our nation with some really cool NDP song covers.
Plus, guess which celeb kid celebrated his birthday on Aug 9 too?
Yvonne Lim showed how to celebrate National Day even if you're not in Singapore
The actress, who has been based in Taiwan with her husband, Alex Tien, and two kids, AJ, eight, and Alexa, six, since 2015, had a small, but meaningful National Day celebration this year.
“Seems it was not too long ago [since] we attended NDP last year… #happyAJ & #happyAlexa are still reminiscing about it and it will always be an important day to me wherever I am,” wrote Yvonne.
She added that her kids are proud to be Singaporean, and “enjoy singing to different NDP theme songs each year”. Here’s hoping that they’ll be able to catch the parade in person next year!
Photo: Yvonne Lim/ Instagram
Michelle Chong had the best live view of the National Day Parade
Who needs tickets to the NDP at The Padang when you have a view like Michelle’s? She first shared an IG story of herself watching the live show on TV, before panning to the window, which had an unobstructed view of Singapore’s city skyline. We’re sure the fireworks must’ve looked amazing from where she was too.
Remember her spoof video about Easties versus Westies? Seems like for now, #CentralsTheBest.Photos: Michelle Chong/ Instagram
Annette Lee heard her ‘The Caifan Song’ on radio
“So I know the Caifan Song plays occasionally on YES 933 but I’ve never heard it personally. What are the odds that my first time hearing it on the radio is today of all days?? Gave me NDP song patriotic energy for no reason lmao,” wrote Annette.
She also shared that she “parked by the side of the road” ‘cos she couldn't wait to share the “cool” news with her followers.Photo: Annette Lee/ Instagram
The cast of Sunny Side Up took a wefie in their red and white outfits
And we must say that Wang Yuqing, Ling Ying, Marc Valentine, and Estovan Reizo Cheah, all of whom play a family in the long-form English drama, looked like a legit family about to head out to watch the NDP.
Joakim Gomez and Iman Fandi recreated their pic from five years ago
Turns out the DJ and singer, who reunited this year as NDP host and performer, took a very similar photo in 2018. Much has changed since then (just look at Iman’s glow-up!), but one thing remains the same — the 987 jock’s blue hair.Photo: Joakim Gomez/ Instagram
Jaime Teo spent the day with her daughter and friends
Like many of us, Jaime spent the public holiday gathering with friends and their little ones. She also played mahjong and we can’t imagine a better way to spend the day.
Photos: Jaime Teo/ Instagram
Fauzie Laily dedicated a sweet message to his wife on her birthday
NDP host Fauzie had one more celebration to check off his list in the month of August.
He recounted: “Came home from a tiring and long day at work and reached our carpark exactly at the stroke of midnight yesterday (ok lah i exaggerate a bit I made her wait 1 min) to wish my soulmate a very happy birthday!”
He then expressed his love for his other half, and didn’t forget to ask his followers to “spam [his] beautiful wife with well wishes”.Photo: Fauzie Laily/ Instagram
Fann Wong and Christopher Lee’s son, Zed, turned nine on the 9th
Of all the kids that share the same birthday with Singapore, Zed Zed has to be the most famous one.
He had the coolest looking Kirby-themed birthday cake, and spent the day jumping on trampolines at Suntec City’s Superpark.
The family of three had a double celebration on the special day, with Fann holding red lightsticks and Zed showing his drawing which included the title of this year’s NDP theme song, ‘Shine Your Light’.Photos: Fann Wong/ Instagram
Ya Hui and Brian Ng collaborated on a National Day song cover
Who knew that the SHERO actor and former Mediacorp actress could sing?
Ya Hui took to IG to share their cover of Stefanie Sun's 2002 NDP theme song 'We Will Get There'. Their music video, filmed against the backdrop of the city skyline, earned lots of praise from fellow stars, including Zhu Houren and Jeremy Chan.
Watch the cover below!
Sezairi sang a cover of NDP 2021 theme song 'The Road Ahead'
Besides serenading his followers with his version of the song, which (in our opinion) is one of the most catchy NDP tunes in recent years, the Singapore Idol alum also gave the original singer, Lin Ying, a shoutout in his caption.
And of course we can't talk about NDP covers without mentioning Nathan Hartono
"Throwback to when I had the honour of singing the paNDPemic 2020 theme song. Here’s a snippet of 'Everything I Am', acoustic version!" wrote Nathan.
