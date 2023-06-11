Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

From wedding anniversaries to birthdays, and to family holidays, there sure was a lot going on in the first week of June.

Read on to see which couples shared throwback pics from their younger days, and which family had the time of their lives in Maldives.

Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen recreated their wedding pic from 1989

The celeb couple celebrated their 34-year wedding anniversary at a Peranakan restaurant, where they very accurately recreated their wedding photo pose from all those years ago.

"We can imitate the form, but can't imitate the youth we lost," wrote Edmund in his captions. We have to say though, they still look as good as they did back then.

Photo: Edmund Chen/ Instagram

Chen Xiuhuan also shared a recreation of an old pic with her hubby

The actress and her husband, Taiwanese businessman Tsai Yipeng, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last Thursday (June 8).

On Friday, Xiuhuan shared a little about her day on IG, writing: "There were no romantic gestures or a candlelight dinner yesterday. Instead, we were tending to Pidan who was not well."

Pida is, of course, their family dog. He fell sick that morning and had to be rushed to the vet. Thankfully, there was "nothing seriously bad" with their fur baby.

Xiuhuan also dedicated this sweet message to her husband: "Despite that 'excitement', I just want to say to my dearest husband that I am glad I have you by my side through thick or thin and I will hold your hand for the rest of my life. We will travel through, for better or worse, share the joys and sorrows. Until our hair turn silver, I will continue to hold onto your hand as we walk towards the setting sun."

Photos: Chen Xiuhuan/ Instagram

Jamie Yeo celebrated her wedding anniversary too!

The former Mediacorp jock, who moved to England with her family last year, celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her British risk adviser husband, Rupert.

"He’s definitely the better half. Happy Anniversary my love! Growing old is less scary with you by my side," gushed Jamie.

Photo: Jamie Yeo/ Instagram

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong took Zed on a holiday to Maldives

Seems like the adorable couple have taken opportunity of the June holidays to take their son, Zed, who turns nine this National Day, on a family trip.

They sat on a seaplane, went diving, and even dined in an underwater restaurant during their time there.

According to Fann, Zed Zed was so enchanted by the experience that he "danced in joy" upon entering the very cool-looking restaurant.

Photos: Fann Wong/ Instagram

Annette Lee flew to Korea for work and for play

The online personality met Korean stars Yoo Jaesuk, Lee Kwangsoo and Girl's Generation's Yuri during a press event for the upcoming season of Disney+'s The Zone: Survival Mission.

Besides filming a video with them as her pretentious influencer character Chantalle, Annette and her husband, Raphael, also found time doing touristy things such as visiting Namsan Tower, and walking alpacas at Alpaca World.

Photos: Annette Lee/ Instagram

Sezairi performed at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta

The singer shared about the experience that will "forever be in [his] memory".

Addressing his fans who showed up to watch his performance, Sezairi wrote: "Playing @javajazz fest has been a dream of mine since I started my career and the sound of your voices filling the hall in unison to my songs is something that won’t soon forget. Thank you for showing up for me and making my dream come true. It really wouldn’t have been possible without you."

Photo: Sezairi/ Instagram

Regene Lim was wowed by the beautiful sights of Switzerland

The former Mediacorp actress went hiking at Blauherd mountain, where she caught a rare sight of a marmot. Unfortunately, she barely started filming when the shy ground squirrel ran away, "[evading her] video completely".

She also visited Iseltwald, where the Korean hit drama Crash Landing On You filmed a couple of scenes, with Regen saying she "felt more connected to Hyun Bin" than ever. Lucky.

Photos: Regene Lim/ Instagram

Xixi Lim holidayed in Genting

"Played tourist at Genting for a few days and I'm really glad that I did this short getaway before I get back to work again," wrote Xixi, before joking about her reluctance to return to Singapore.

Photo: Xixi Lim/ Instagram

Zoe Tay went on a family trip to a resort in Bintan

Ah Jie shared a few gorgeous pictures of herself at the beach, where she spent "quality time with family" during the June holidays. She also took the chance to participate in an activity to saved sea turtles.

She then shared her wish for the little creatures, writing: "Bless the little ones may they survive and grown and be healthy."

Photo: Zoe Tay/ Instagram

Sheila Sim spent a wholesome day with her family on her 39th birthday

The actress, whose special day fell on June 7, shared pictures of the adorable tufting projects she and her husband, Deon Woo, created.

If you can't tell, her piece features a rat and a rabbit, which is meant to represent her daughters, Layla and Skyla.

She also dedicated this sweet message to her hubby for organising the "wonderful day" they had: "Without fail, every year you come up with an amazing activity for us to enjoy together on my birthday. From crafting plant terrariums to experimenting with splash art and today, trying our hand at tufting, you always manage to find something that truly excites me. I appreciate your thoughtfulness in planning a special day for just the two of us."

Photos: Sheila Sim/ Instagram