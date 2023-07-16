Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

This week, we saw a lot of travelling.



One star went on a solo backpacking trip, one had a really fun family vacation, and another, well, finally flew back to Singapore for work after a one-month break.

Leon Jay Williams went on a family trip to Taiwan

Sharing multiple pics of his eight-year-old daughter Harper on their vacay, Leon, who made his name in Taiwanese idol dramas, gushed: "Had a great time for the school holidays in Taipei!"

"Been four years since I’ve spent so much time here just doing everyday things and hanging with family and friends! Sure brings back a lot of memories!," he added.

Photos: Leon Jay Williams/Instagram

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu indulged in bolo baos in Hong Kong

What's the point of going to Hong Kong if you're not going to have tea at a cha chaan teng right?

That's exactly what the couple did on their short work trip this past week.

Seriously, girls, just find yourself a man who looks at you the way Jeffrey does his bolo baos...

Photo: Felicia Chin/Instagram

Ya Hui met her childhood idol Chen Huihui on the set of My One And Only

"Why do we only have one scene together..." lamented Ya Hui, who posted a selfie she took with former Mediacorp actress Chen Huihui.

Not being able to hide the fangirl in her, Ya Hui went on to swoon: "Thank you Huihui jie! I've liked you since I was young! Though it's just one scene, but I'm super happy!"

Photo: Ya Hui/Instagram

Fann Wong learnt to take some 0.5x Gen Z selfies... or not

Though Fann tried to jump on the 0.5x back cam selfie bandwagon, we bet she quickly realised that a star like her is meant to have her photos taken by the pros.

"Attempting to follow the Gen Z trend of using the back lens for selfies had its comical challenges," she wrote, adding a hashtag which read: "I think it's better if you take the photos for me".

Photos: Fann Wong/Instagram

Richie Koh and Zhu Houren visited Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew's new kopitiam

Last week, Chor Meng and Dennis embarked on yet another F&B venture. This time, an entire coffee shop, named Tam Chiak Kopitiam, which they collaborated on with local food blogger Miss Tam Chiak.

As usual, we can expect to see Chor Meng and Dennis' showbiz pals flocking over to show their support.

First on the list? Richie and Houren, who are now filming upcoming Mediacorp drama Till The End together.

Photo: Tam Chiak Kopitiam/Instagram

Bonnie Loo treated Taiwanese singer Sam Lee to a meal

"[He] said he wanted to eat black pepper crab, so I hurriedly arranged for it. I hope it was to your liking," wrote Bonnie.

Sam was in town last week to perform at The Sheng Siong Show.

Bonnie also shared that she took the chance to get some singing tips from the ballad prince, and promised that she would "put in lots of effort to practise [her] singing".



Photo: Bonnie Loo/Instagram

Ivy Lee, Chen Hanwei, Vivian Lai and Hong Huifang had dinner together

Now that Ivy's 18-year-old twin sons, Nik and Dash, are back in Singapore to serve their National Service, of course the ex-Mediacorp actress has to seize the opportunity to catch up with her old showbiz pals.

In case you don't know, Ivy, who quit showbiz in 2009, has been living in England with her director husband, Raymond Choy, and their four kids — Mikki, 25, Nik and Dash, and Leah, 14 — since 2017.

Photos: Vivian Lai/Instagram

Nurul Aini threw two parties for her four-year-old daughter Shania Eva

What happens when your child can't decide what birthday party theme she wants? You throw her two completely different parties.

We guess Shania had a hard time deciding between being a sweet everything-pink princess or an evil witch Maleficient, but that's okay because she ended up getting the best of both worlds.

Photos: Nurul Aini/Instagram

Rosalyn Lee had way too much crab in Sapporo

This is literally what they mean by 'too much of anything is never good'. Yes, it applies to eating crabs too.

"Lowkey gagging while posting this," wrote the ex-987FM DJ, who came to the conclusion that "Nobody needs 10 courses of crab".

"I thought I did but no I didn't. I can't see another crab... or seafood for that matter," she said.

Hey Rozz, next time jio us? We'll gladly help you finish the crabs.

Photo: Rosalyn Lee/Instagram

Thomas Ong went on a solo backpacking trip to Kyrgyzstan

"[I] saw heaven-like scenery that made me not want to leave, tasted the healthy yet delicious local food, and got to know the culture, traditions and lifestyles of the Nomad tribes. Worth it," effused Thomas.

However, the actor also confessed that he was starting to miss our local delights like nasi lemak, wanton noodles, chicken rice, laksa and prawn noodles.

Photo: Thomas Ong/Instagram

Quan Yifeng finally returned to Singapore from Beijing

The host, who was in Beijing with her daughter, China-based actress Eleanor Lee, shared on her IG Stories: "After playing for an entire month, time to go home and work hard."

However, Eleanor, who had to fly to another city in China for work, seemed a little upset to part with mummy.

"I've always been saying goodbye. I thought I'd get used to it by now... But nahhh, I still miss my mummy and every time she sends me off and turns around I know she's crying. Love you mama, Imma come home soon!," wrote Eleanor.

Photos: Quan Yifeng, Eleanor Lee/Instagram