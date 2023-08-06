Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week

881 cast members Qi Yuwu, Liu Ling Ling and Yeo Yann Yann reunited after 16 years

This week was really meaningful for our stars. A celeb couple spent time with their kid collecting trash by the beach, one had a daddy-daughter day at a football match, and one star's grandma celebrated her 100th birthday.

Can you believe it's been 16 years since the 2007 getai-themed movie?

Thanks to Singapore Film Commission (SFC)'s 25th anniversary, we got to see the stars come together once again with a screening of 881 as the opening event last Friday (Aug 4).

Photos: Qi Yuwu/Instagram

Joakim Gomez celebrated his grandmother's 100th birthday

Now that's a real milestone.

"One with the birthday gal who is actually a 100 YEARS YOUNG today. My paternal grandmother who we all call, Mama," gushed the 987FM jock.

Happy 100th Birthday Mama Gomez!

Photo: Joakim Gomez/Instagram

Hong Ling played a prank on fiancé Nick Teo

The couple, who got engaged last year, is currently on a vacation in Tasmania but it looks like Nick got punished for teasing his fiancée before they reached their destination.

"Who asked you to bully me? Not gonna tag him, let him stay this way till he finds out," quipped Hong Ling who shared a video of a clueless Nick walking around the airport with a receipt stuck on his hair.

Now we want to know how long it took Nick to realise the faux pas.

Photos: Hong Ling/Instagram

Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim cleaned up the beach trash with their 5-year-old son Momo

Bonding with your kid while saving the earth? What a great way to spend the weekend.

"Picking trash from our beach. We had a great time teaching Momo to identify plastic and styrofoam, how they affect marine life and how we can reduce trash and take care of our planet," shared the local songbird.

Looking at how much fun Momo had, maybe next time the celeb couple can bring their two other sons Xiao Pian Pian, three, and Qiu Qiu, one, with them?

Photo: Tay Kewei/Instagram

On-screen couple Fang Rong and Ayden Sng reunited at the National Day Concert

Who else misses the Recipe Of Life couple?

Well, if you didn't manage to catch them during their performance at the Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 at Gardens By The Bay yesterday (Aug 5), be sure to do so when the concert airs on meWATCH, Ch 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on 12 August, 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Photos: Fang Rong/Instagram

Daniel Ong watched the Liverpool football game with his 8-year-old daughter Gretel

Who says soccer is only for daddies and their little boys? Just look at how much fun Daniel and his little girl had at the Liverpool's pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium last week (Aug 2).

"YNWA [which stands for You'll Never Walk Alone, a famous song for the English football club] @/babygretel2015!! First football game ever," wrote Daniel.

Photo: Daniel Ong/Instagram

Nurul Aini cried while reading a birthday letter from her helper

How many people are lucky enough to get a helper who's like family?

"Dewi has been with us for six years and we’re glad that she has found a family in us. And, she always gives one of the best birthday cards on our birthdays. Like this one for @aanurul on her birthday," wrote Nurul's property agent husband Sofian Roslan, who shared a video of her sobbing while reading the note.

Photos: Sofian Roslan/Instagram

Hong Huifang presented an award at the 6th Malaysia Golden Global Awards

Ajoomma really be going places.

"This time, I'm here at the film festival as an award presenter," wrote the 2022 Golden Horse Awards nominee, who was at Kuala Lumpur earlier this week for the Malaysia International Film Festival.

Photos: Hong Huifang/Instagram

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu celebrated the anniversary of their engagement

Time really flies, can you believe it's been a year since Jeffrey popped the question to Feli at the Night Safari?

"A couple that laughs together stays together. It has been a year since Jeff proposed and to be honest, we been through quite a bit. Yet, something that is so precious and rewarding is that, our joy, laughter and love have grown," wrote Feli.

Aww, always so sweet lah you two.

Photo: Felicia Chin/Instagram

Carrie Wong and Chantalle Ng caught the Barbie movie together

Dress up in pink to watch Barbie together? Sounds like the perfect gals day out.

"Guess what show we're watching?," asked a cheeky Chantalle. Um, is there a need to guess? Unless plot twist, they were gonna catch Oppenheimer.

But seriously, at this point is there anyone who hasn’t caught the highly raved movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling yet?

Photo: Chantalle Ng/Instagram