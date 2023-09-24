Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Carrie Wong and Ayden Sng jetted off to Milan for Fashion Week
The pair, who represented Singapore at Onitsuka Tiger's fashion show, rubbed shoulders with global stars including Kang Minhyuk, Willow Smith, and Dew. Both Ayden and Carrie looked great in their bright, edgy outfits, and even signed autographs for fans during their time there.
While this was not Carrie's first rodeo at an international fashion event, Ayden has "been looking forward to experience fashion week for a long time", and describes the trip as "a dream come true".
Photos: Carrie Wong/ Instagram
JJ Lin performed at the Beijing National Stadium for the first time
On Friday night (Sep 22), the superstar played the first of his three shows at the Beijing National Stadium aka "The Bird's Nest".
During the rehearsal, JJ posted an IG story with the caption: "What you do when it's your first concert in the Beijing National Stadium."
"It's huge, super huge," he said, as he gave his followers a 360-degree view of the massive arena. He then tested out the acoustics of place, shouting into the stands and grinning widely as his voice echoed through the venue.Photos: JJ Lin/ Instagram
Meanwhile, Ling Ying and Xenia Tan held their own mini 'concert'
The Sunny Side Up co-stars definitely know how to have fun.
"If you go for karaoke, and it doesn't look like this, get out of the room," wrote Ling Ying, who was in charge of the rap verses during their 'performance'.
Xenia on the other hand, danced her heart out while singing.
Brb, gonna book our own karaoke sesh now.
Photos: Ling Ying/ Instagram
Catch Xenia and Ling Ying in Sunny Side Up on meWATCH, or watch an episode below
Xu Bin, Damien Teo, and Dasmond Koh overcame their fear of heights in China
The Noontalk crew are currently on a work trip in China, and of course, they've all taken to IG to share snippets of their adventures there.
Besides trying grapes at a vineyard and stuffing their faces with local delicacies, one of the highlights of their visit has to be when they traversed across a narrow bridge suspended high up in the mountains.
We now know Damien is deathly afraid of heights and we just can't get enough of the young actor's terrified mug.
Photos: Xu Bin/ Instagram
Nurul Aini celebrated her son's birthday
The actress' son, Shan Ehan, turned 13, and she dedicated this really sweet message to him: "My son is officially a teenager. Can’t believe I have a 13 year old, guys. I still act like a child myself. Happy birthday Shan, for 13 years you have been guiding me more than I am guiding you."
"May you always have that wisdom that I admire so so much," added Nurul, who also hoped that her son would never put her through an "emo teenage angst" phase.
Photos: Nurul Aini/ Instagram
Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim celebrated their eldest son's birthday too
The couple took all three kids, Xiao Pian Pian, three, Sim Qiuqiu, one, and birthday boy Shen Momo, who just turned six, on a family outing to Universal Studios Singapore.
According to Kewei, the visit was a "special request" from Momo, who wanted his special day to be Transformers-themed.
Photo: Tay Kewei/ Instagram
Chua Enlai posed with the Pyramids of Giza
If you follow the local host on Instagram, you'll know that he has been living the wanderlust dream. His latest destination? The Pyramids of Giza in Cairo.
Turns out, this wasn't his first time seeing Pyramids up close.
"I could've stayed by the pool but who can resist visiting these mysterious and magnificent structures, especially when they're literally just down the road. It was my third time touching the African continent this year. Didn’t think I’d do it so soon after my East African adventure with the mountain gorillas in July," wrote Enlai, who also has "making it up the Nile to southern Egypt" on his bucket list.
The Pyramids? East African adventure? Mountain Gorillas? What a flex.
Photo: Chua Enlai/ Instagram
Shuhaimi Yusof took a fight... and went back in time
"Took a flight. Saw something next to me. Wow! Only those who grew up in the 80s know this. This is legendary stuff, man!" wrote the actor.
See that thing resting on the lap of the passenger beside Suhaimi? Yes, it's a discman. If you know, you know.
Photo: Suhaimi Yusof/ Instagram
Mookata gathering, anyone?
"It's been a while since our last gathering," wrote Cynthia Koh, who had dinner with her pals at Chew Chor Meng, Dennis Chew and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak's kopitam.
We saw Cynthia, Nick Teo, Hong Ling, Jernelle Oh, Jasmine Sim, James Seah, Nichole Chang Min, and Kayly Loh and hubby at this star-studded meetup.
Photo: Nick Teo, Cynthia Koh/ Instagram
Did you manage to spot Zhong Kunhua in All That Glitters?
Prior to his special appearance in the new Mediacorp drama, the YES 933 DJ was already teasing it on IG.
"The new F4," joked Kunhua, who posed for the 'gram with Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan, and Ayden Sng. He went on to write: "Always enjoy acting & alongside friends is a big big bonus!"
If you missed him, fret not. Check out the episode below!
Photo: Zhong Kunhua/ Instagram
