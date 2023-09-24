Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week

This week, some of our stars caught up with friends, while others spent time celebrating the birthdays of their kids.

Carrie Wong and Ayden Sng jetted off to Milan for Fashion Week

The pair, who represented Singapore at Onitsuka Tiger's fashion show, rubbed shoulders with global stars including Kang Minhyuk, Willow Smith, and Dew. Both Ayden and Carrie looked great in their bright, edgy outfits, and even signed autographs for fans during their time there.

While this was not Carrie's first rodeo at an international fashion event, Ayden has "been looking forward to experience fashion week for a long time", and describes the trip as "a dream come true".

JJ Lin performed at the Beijing National Stadium for the first time

On Friday night (Sep 22), the superstar played the first of his three shows at the Beijing National Stadium aka "The Bird's Nest".

During the rehearsal, JJ posted an IG story with the caption: "What you do when it's your first concert in the Beijing National Stadium."

"It's huge, super huge," he said, as he gave his followers a 360-degree view of the massive arena. He then tested out the acoustics of place, shouting into the stands and grinning widely as his voice echoed through the venue.

Meanwhile, Ling Ying and Xenia Tan held their own mini 'concert'

The Sunny Side Up co-stars definitely know how to have fun.

"If you go for karaoke, and it doesn't look like this, get out of the room," wrote Ling Ying, who was in charge of the rap verses during their 'performance'.



Xenia on the other hand, danced her heart out while singing.

Brb, gonna book our own karaoke sesh now.

