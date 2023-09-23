'It's more of a pity for me, right?' Son Ye Jin on people being envious of her marriage to Hyun Bin

Yes, it has been a hot minute since we last had Korean power couple, Son Ye Jin, 41, and Hyun Bin, 40, captivate us on screen in Crash Landing on You.



Ye Jin's recent appearance on a golf variety show Im Jin Han Class managed to do just that.



Describing her husband as a “kind-hearted perfectionist”, Ye Jin told the host, golfer Lim Jin Han: “I often ask him to come on your show, but he is a perfectionist and keeps wanting to improve on his skills before making an appearance."

Though both Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are avid golf players — Hyun Bin is also not opposed to taking nice photos of Ye Jin on the golf course — the actress lets on that with marriage and having her son, she has not had the time to play.



Hence, she has to rope in her husband to practice with her, going on to say what a good teacher he is.

The show's host also mentioned that many women were envious of the couple when they first announced they were getting married to which Son cheekily replied, “It's more of a pity for me, right?”

Watch the full interview below: