Jackson Wang seen drinking moutai 'like it's mineral water'

It's no secret that Hong Kong star Jackson Wang, 29, loves to drink.

For starters, Jackson has never shied away from talking about his passion for alcohol.

He once revealed in an interview that he enjoys drinking white wine and moutai, and how he has inherited his dad’s ability to “drink a lot without getting drunk”.

He also said he used to drink moutai to get a better night’s sleep.

Last week, a netizen shared a clip of Jackson at a bar in Shanghai, where he was seen casually downing moutai from the bottle.

For those who aren’t familiar with moutai, it is a type of distilled Chinese liquor with an alcohol percentage of at least 38 per cent. And that’s strong.

Well, not to Jackson.

By then a crowd had formed around him, with many snapping his pics and cheering him on.

When he was done with his bottle of moutai, Jackson was seen signalling to someone that he wanted more to drink.

The guy can really drink

The clip quickly went viral online with many expressing their shock at Jackson's drinking skills.

“This is the first time I’m seeing someone drink moutai like this,” wrote one netizen, while another said that he was “drinking moutai like it was mineral water”.

There were also those who were “disappointed” by Jackson.

“The ‘party animal’ reputation he has created for himself... does no one see a problem with this?” read a comment, while another said his behaviour was “unacceptable” as idols are expected to “not drink, smoke, or party”.

However, many felt that there was nothing to fuss over. “Everyone is making a mountain out of a molehill. Celebs are human too. Why can’t he drink freely like a regular person?” said one such netizen.

