Jacqueline Wong, 34, marries musician Lai Man Wang, 48

Last night (Oct 27), former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 34, walked down the aisle with her 48-year-old musician boyfriend Lai Man Wang.



It was a hush-hush affair, with the couple eschewing a hotel banquet for an outdoor wedding in the countryside.

Jacqueline and Man Wang, who is the drummer for Cantopop band RubberBand, invited just their family and industry close friends. According to hk01, they chartered a bus to take their guests to the venue, which was located on a vast field in Yuen Long.



The ceremony took place on a lawn, and the banquet in a white marquee tent. According to the venue’s website, it costs at least HK$98000 (S$17, 100) to book out the place.



In his speech, Man Wang thanked Jacqueline for always being there to lend a listening ear when he’s home. “Thank you for taking care of me all the time. I hope to use everyone’s applause to thank my wonderful wife,” he added.



Jacqueline, on the other hand, wished for good health and for everyone’s dreams to come true.

The couple’s relationship first made the news when they were spotted walking their dogs together in 2022. At that time, Jacqueline’s contract for TVB had just ended. She was put in ‘cold storage’ by the broadcaster when she was secretly filmed kissing pop diva Sammi Cheng’s husband Andy Hui in a car.

The actress, who now calls herself a singer-songwriter, saw her reputation take a nosedive and was quickly branded ‘Asia’s most famous mistress’.

Lai Man Wang with Jacqueline WongThis photo from the wedding venue's IG page show where the couple could have had their ceremony.Guests can have their banquet under this marquee tent Photos: hk01, thewhitebarnhk/ Instagram