Jam Hsiao, 36, and his 50-year-old manager engaged after (not-so) secretly dating for 16 years

After years of dating rumours, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has not only gone public with his long-time manager Summer Lin, he’s announced that they are engaged.

Jam, 36, made the surprise announcement on Facebook last night (Jun 27), which was also Summer’s 50th birthday, writing: “I know this is sudden, but I want everyone to know that I am very happy, I really am very happy.

“I have music, basketball, good friends, a loving family and my supporters, I have a lot. Now, I have love, a love that is true and complete… I hope to get your blessing.”

Jam revealed that he had proposed to Summer on Jun 26, and heard the three most important words that he had wished for.

“Yes, I have officially bid farewell to singlehood. I will treasure and love her well,” he said.

Jam and Summer have worked together since his showbiz debut 16 years ago and have been romantically linked for years.

Finally putting a ring on it

Following the announcement, Jam’s agency took to Facebook to share a video of his touching proposal.

The singer, who was dressed in a tux, said while tearing: “These past 16 years, we have been dating secretly, even our best friends and closest family members have never heard them confirm their relationship. From now on, I want to let the whole world know that Mama (Summer) you are no longer alone. I want to share your burden with you, I hope I did not make you wait too long for this day.”

Many of Jam’s celeb pals took to social media to congratulate the couple.

“Beyond words...lots of happy tears...we are feeling over the moon...so beautiful!! 16 years... It's not easy... The kids’ godpa and godma are finally getting married. Successful wedding proposal!" wrote Yvonne Lim.

Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia said: "Happy birthday! Age is not the main point. Happiness is overflowing around us... How difficult it has been and yet so simple!... we are so touched."

