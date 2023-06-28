James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy casts David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane
Superman: Legacy is set for release in July 2025.
James Gunn has found the actors to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, the inaugural movie from DC Studios’ initial batch of titles announced early this year.
David Corenswet, a relative newcomer best known for his roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix shows Hollywood and The Politician, will play Superman and his mild-mannered alter-ego Clark Kent, a rookie reporter at the fictional newspaper The Daily Planet; Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy-winning star of the Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will step into the shoes of Lois Lane, Clark's colleague and girlfriend.
Gunn confirmed the reports via Twitter: “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)”
Superman: Legacy “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” according to Peter Safran, who runs DC Studios with Gunn. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”
Corenswet reportedly beat Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney (UnReal) for the coveted part, while Brosnahan edged out Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgeton) to play Lois.
Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from his own screenplay. Pre-production began in February (per IMDB Pro), with the release date set on July 11, 2025.
The project is part of the studio’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ line-up, the first phase of the DC Universe. Other titles include Batman: The Brave and the Bold, with The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti attached.
Photos: TPG News/Click Photos
