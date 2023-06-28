James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy casts David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

James Gunn has found the actors to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, the inaugural movie from DC Studios’ initial batch of titles announced early this year.

David Corenswet, a relative newcomer best known for his roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix shows Hollywood and The Politician, will play Superman and his mild-mannered alter-ego Clark Kent, a rookie reporter at the fictional newspaper The Daily Planet; Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy-winning star of the Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will step into the shoes of Lois Lane, Clark's colleague and girlfriend.

Gunn confirmed the reports via Twitter: “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)”

