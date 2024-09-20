Japanese-American heartthrob Mika Hashizume was in S’pore to perform but the Sumatra squall ruined it

Popular Japanese-American singer Mika Hashizume was all set to perform in Singapore on Tuesday (Sep 17), but it seems fans here would have to wait awhile more before he returns.

The handsome 25-year-old, who gained a huge following since participating in Chinese idol survival show, Produce Camp 2021, also had throngs of fans camp out at Changi Airport when he first landed.

However, he cancelled his show at the last minute after the Sumatra Squall swept through the island on Tuesday (Sept 17).

Taking to social media, Mika wrote (in all capital letters, no less) on the cancellation of his show and apologising to everyone who turned up.

“The turn of events was a surprise and truly a pity. I hope I can come back to Singapore soon to hold my own show once I release my next EP,” he wrote.

The singer also asked about everyone who was waiting for the show to start and hoped they “didn’t get affected by the storm”.

Many fans took to the comments asking Mika not to apologise and to come back to Singapore soon.

“The weather was not your fault!” read a comment.

Before Mika was slated to perform, videos posted online saw a number of fans excitedly turning up early to catch a glimpse of the handsome star and listen to his sound check.

Seems like they were the luckiest ones of all to catch Mika warming up his vocals before the show was cancelled.

After finishing fourth in Produce Camp 2021, Mika was grouped with 11 other finalists to form Chinese boyband, Into 1 which disbanded in April last year after their contracts expired.

Mika was also a member of Japanese boyband, Intersection, which broke up in 2022.

