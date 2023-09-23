Japanese guitarist has surgery to remove his nipples, says 'men don’t need them'
Rocker MiA has gone to extremes, such as implanting a microchip in his hand, and removing his bones to embed in his guitar, all in the name of taking his performance to the next level.
A Japanese guitarist recently shared news of his body modifications on social media, causing quite a stir among netizens.
MiA, 32, is best known as the guitarist of Japanese rock band Mejibray. Though the band has been on hiatus since 2017, MiA has continued to enjoy success with his collaborations with popular rock acts including HYDE, GACKT, and Toshl.
Last month, MiA took to Instagram to post a photo, in which his nipples are covered by bandaids. He revealed he had his nipples surgically removed, adding that he always felt “men don’t need them”.
He then went on to Twitter to further explain himself.
According to MiA, he would often experience friction on his nipples while performing, which in turn affected his concentration.
So he decided to rid himself of the inconvenience aka his nipples and vowing to become “the best guitarist”.
This is not the first time MiA has modified his body in the name of being a better performer.
Earlier this year, he revealed he had implanted a microchip in the web between his thumb and index finger.
He believes doing so can relieve the pressure he feels on the area while playing the guitar.
MiA also expressed his intentions of inserting microchips where his nipples used to be.
MiA’s pal GACKT has spoken up in support of the former’s recent decision.
GACKT revealed he has lost feeling in his nipples, adding that “the image of [one’s] nipples getting caught onto their guitar strap on stage is certainly not very attractive”.
He then expressed his admiration for MiA for having gone through with the change.
Just last week, MiA posted another series of photos to Instagram, disclosing he had surgery done to remove his bones to embed in his guitar.
He also stated he would “undergo further repairs” in celebration of his 32nd birthday.
While many expressed their shock and concern at his bold move, MiA’s very supportive fans have taken to his comments to wish him a speedy recovery.His is currently recovering from his recent round of body modifications Photos: MiA/ Instagram
