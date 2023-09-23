Japanese guitarist has surgery to remove his nipples, says 'men don’t need them'

A Japanese guitarist recently shared news of his body modifications on social media, causing quite a stir among netizens.

MiA, 32, is best known as the guitarist of Japanese rock band Mejibray. Though the band has been on hiatus since 2017, MiA has continued to enjoy success with his collaborations with popular rock acts including HYDE, GACKT, and Toshl.

Last month, MiA took to Instagram to post a photo, in which his nipples are covered by bandaids. He revealed he had his nipples surgically removed, adding that he always felt “men don’t need them”.

He then went on to Twitter to further explain himself.



According to MiA, he would often experience friction on his nipples while performing, which in turn affected his concentration.

So he decided to rid himself of the inconvenience aka his nipples and vowing to become “the best guitarist”.