Japanese soufflé pancake chain Flipper’s closing Takashimaya outlet, opening in Jurong

In a social media announcement dated yesterday (Sept 18), Flipper’s informed its fans that it is closing the Takashimaya cafe “as we prepare for a relocation to the West.”

A Flipper’s rep tells 8days.sg that the cafe’s last day of operations is Oct 8, and it will be relocating to Westgate mall in Jurong East.

The new outlet is estimated to be ready in early October. In the meantime, customers can also head to Flipper’s Bugis outlet for their pancake fix.

Free pancake promotion

Flipper’s Takashimaya is currently running a promotion till its closing day, where customers get a free piece of maple butter cream pancake with every pancake order.

The offer is available from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Each table is also limited to a maximum of two free pancakes, and the offer is not valid with the cafe’s other promotions, including membership points redemption.

