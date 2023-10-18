Jay Chou sings ex-girlfriend Jolin Tsai's song Dao Dai, fans reminisce about the couple formerly known as 'Double J’

Before Mandopop King Jay Chou, 44, was happily married to Hannah Quinlivan, 30, he had his fair share of rumoured ex-girlfriends.

He was said to have dated Patty Hou, Hebe Tien and Jolin Tsai, his relationship with the latter one of the most talked-about celeb pairings of all time. Think of them as Mandopop's Britney and Justin.

Jolin and Jay, who reportedly dated from 2003 to 2005 even had a couple nickname, the very imaginative 'Double J'.



Jay also wrote for Jolin a number of songs, with the most famous one being 2004's 'Dao Dai', which is about giving up on your partner after he repeatedly fails to fulfill his promises.



The last time Jay sang it at his concert was in 2004, 19 years ago.

At Jay's concert at the Shanghai Stadium last week, the singer took song requests from the audience and one fan requested 'Dao Dai' to everyone's surprise.

"This is a song you wrote. You sang it in 2004, I want to hear 'Dao Dai', is that okay?," asked the fan.

And guess what? Jay happily obliged and sang the song with said fan with the entire stadium joining in.

The next day, "Jay Chou sang 'Dao Dai'" started trending on Weibo, with many fans reminiscing about and sharing their fondest memories of the former couple.



Here's a vid of Jay singing the song in 2004: