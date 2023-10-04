Jaycee Chan snapped giving 2 women a lift in his Tesla after leaving Kai Ko's bar

Jaycee Chan, son of action superstar Jackie Chan, has been keeping a relatively low profile since his drug scandal in 2014.

Jaycee was arrested, along with Taiwanese actor Kai Ko, for taking drugs in Beijing. He was jailed six months for drug offences.

These days, the 40-year-old actor-musician focuses more on behind-the-scenes work, and also dabbles in businesses.

And clearly, he still enjoys the nightlife.

Earlier this week, Jaycee was spotted at a Taipei bar owned by Kai’s family.

According to reports, he was in the company of two ladies.

Gwei Lun Mei and Chen Bolin were also spotted at the bar

The bar is said to be a hot spot for celebrities and Jaycee's actor pal Chen Bolin and actress Gwei Lun Mei were there that night as well.

Bolin and Lun Mei, who starred in 2002 romance film Blue Gate Crossing, attended a concert together before adjourning to the bar.

Though it’s not known if they all hung out, Bolin and Lun Mei were seen leaving together in the wee hours of the morning, while Jaycee left with two ladies in his Tesla later.

According to reports, he dropped the ladies off by the road before driving off in the direction of his home.

Jaycee, seen here with Malaysian DJ Amber Na, has launched his own tequila brand

Jaycee’s career and reputation took a massive hit after the drug scandal.

He has only starred only in a couple of movies since his prison release, including 2016 action comedy Railroad Tigers and 2021 romcom Good Night Beijing, which he directed.

In 2021, he started his own Tequila brand Los 7 Ángeles and is also the director of Swiss watch brand Richard Mille.

Photos: Jaycee Chan, Mirror Media