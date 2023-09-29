Jenny Tseng claims Coco Lee's husband came up with "flawless" ploy which caused singer's eventual death

It’s been two months since Mandopop diva Coco Lee’s passing but she still lives in the hearts of many of her pals, especially Jenny Tseng.

The Hong Kong singer, who was one of the pallbearers at Coco's funeral, shared in series of comments on Facebook yesterday (Sep 28) that she had dreamt of the star again. She then revealed details on her illness and divorce.

Coco tied the knot with Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz in 2011. He was alleged to have cheated on her in the later years of their marriage and divorce rumours began to surface in 2020.

According to Jenny, Coco first brought up divorce seven years ago, but changed her mind after Bruce got down on his knees to beg her.

“When a man kneels, a woman just can't bring herself to sign [the papers]! She became ill after that,” wrote Jenny.

It's said that Coco finally mustered the courage to sign the divorce papers on the third try, but passed away before proceedings were complete.

According to Jenny, Bruce cheated on Coco several times

Jenny went on to reveal that the cheating rumours were true.

The first time Bruce cheated on Coco, he was fined US$12mil (S$16.4mil) and she forgave him after he went on his knees and begged.

"By the third time, the fine had risen to US$50mil (S$68.3mil), but the man still showed no remorse,” said Jenny.

Jenny believes Coco was set up

Jenny also believes Bruce had something to do with Coco’s declining health, even suggesting that she was set up.

"The man arranged a team of people, claiming to take good care of her, but in reality, he was gradually driving her crazy. It's like a scene from a movie, where the man's assistant escorts her to his designated doctor,” said Jenny.

"From then on, minor illnesses became serious, and the medication caused hallucinations, self-grief, depression, menopause, low self-esteem, self-pity, all rolled in one. Is there a problem with the doctor's prescription? I'm suspicious."

She continued, "The man went from nothing to something, from mediocre to wealthy, his achievements and wealth were all because of her support and exposure. The ploy was flawless."

Photos: Coco Lee/Facebook