Jenny Tseng had dinner plans with Coco Lee today, instead she will be attending the late singer’s funeral as a pallbearer

Late Hong Kong star Coco Lee's wake is now underway.

The funeral is held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home, and fans are allowed to pay respects to the star from 6pm to 10pm Hong Kong time. Coco passed away on July 5 at the age of 48.

Last week, the list of pallbearers was also revealed. A total of eight names were listed, including Coco’s brother-in-law Billy Ho, veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng, 70, Taiwanese lyricist Chien Yao, Coco's best friend Lily Peng, Chinese TV presenter Yang Yang, co-president of Warner Music Asia, Coco's high school friend as well as a long-time fan of Coco.

Earlier on, Jenny shared on Facebook that she was on her way to attend Coco's funeral.

She also shared a snap (see below) of her calendar, revealing that she and the Coco actually had dinner plans tonight.

"31 July HK Coco dinner," she wrote in a column of her calendar.

Jenny's calendar showing her date with Coco tonight



It's said that Jenny had treated Coco like a daughter.

Coco and Jenny previously performed together at the latter's concert in Hong Kong in 2006. Coco's mum is also a huge fan of Jenny's.

When news of Coco's passing broke last month, Jenny took to Facebook to pay tribute.

"[I'm] very very sad. A very outstanding singer of our generation. What a pity, my heart aches so badly," she wrote.

Jenny and Coco at the former's concert in 2006

