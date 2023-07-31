Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Jenny Tseng had dinner plans with Coco Lee today, instead she will be attending the late singer’s funeral as a pallbearer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny Tseng had dinner plans with Coco Lee today, instead she will be attending the late singer’s funeral as a pallbearer

The veteran Hong Kong star shared a snap of her calendar, which revealed her date with Coco.

Jenny Tseng had dinner plans with Coco Lee today, instead she will be attending the late singer’s funeral as a pallbearer
By Jiamun Koh
Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Late Hong Kong star Coco Lee's wake is now underway.

The funeral is held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home, and fans are allowed to pay respects to the star from 6pm to 10pm Hong Kong time. Coco passed away on July 5 at the age of 48.

Last week, the list of pallbearers was also revealed. A total of eight names were listed, including Coco’s brother-in-law Billy Ho, veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng, 70, Taiwanese lyricist Chien Yao, Coco's best friend Lily Peng, Chinese TV presenter Yang Yang, co-president of Warner Music Asia, Coco's high school friend as well as a long-time fan of Coco. 

Earlier on, Jenny shared on Facebook that she was on her way to attend Coco's funeral.

She also shared a snap (see below) of her calendar, revealing that she and the Coco actually had dinner plans tonight.

"31 July HK Coco dinner," she wrote in a column of her calendar. 

Coco Lee Jenny Tseng dinner

Jenny's calendar showing her date with Coco tonight


It's said that Jenny had treated Coco like a daughter.

Coco and Jenny previously performed together at the latter's concert in Hong Kong in 2006. Coco's mum is also a huge fan of Jenny's.

When news of Coco's passing broke last month, Jenny took to Facebook to pay tribute.

"[I'm] very very sad. A very outstanding singer of our generation. What a pity, my heart aches so badly," she wrote.

Jenny and Coco at the former's concert in 2006

Photos: star.ettoday

Related topics

Coco Lee Jenny Tseng

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.