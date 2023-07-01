Logo
Joe Ma shares how gorgeous his professor wife is with old pics on their 30th wedding anniversary
Is love the best skincare?

By Jiamun Koh
Published July 1, 2023
Updated July 2, 2023
Yesterday (Jun 29), Hong Kong actor Joe Ma shared on Instagram some throwback photos of him with his wife Karen Cheung, 54, on the 30th wedding anniversary. 

In his caption, the 55-year-old actor wrote: "Being there for each other for the past 30 years wasn't easy, from the mobile Registrar of Marriages in Sai Kung in 1993 to our pearl wedding anniversary today, [our lives] are becoming increasingly simple and real."

He continued: "Hopefully in the next 30, 40, years, we will continue walking hand in hand, till the end."

One can't help but notice how gorgeous Karen was in her younger days. A former model, Karen is now a professor at Hong Kong University... and proof that one can have beauty and brains. 

Karen met Joe when she was 12 in secondary school though Joe said he only fell in love with his future wife when she was 18. 

They got married in 1993 after dating for seven years. Their son, budding celeb Zai Xiang, is now 25.

Some years back, there were speculations that the couple was facing martial issues, and rumours swirled that he had affairs with fellow TVB stars Charmaine Sheh and Sonija Kwok.

However, Karen stood by her husband through the scandals.

A throwback pic of Joe and Karen. What a beautiful couple. Joe and Karen with their son Zai Xiang
Photos: Joe Ma/Instagram

