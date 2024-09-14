Jolin Tsai attends wedding in outfit that screams mindful, demure and cutesy all at once

It is a question that wedding guests have grappled with forever.

How do you turn up for someone’s nuptials without overshadowing the bride yet still look presentable?

Especially if you are Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai, who very often, is the centre of attention.

Well, it seems the 43-year-old successfully toed the line between subtle, sexy, and sweet all at once while accompanying her mum to a wedding.

If you ask us, we think Jolin probably thought that the “demure” trend that recently blew up on TikTok was the way to go.

In pictures posted online, she was seen wearing a black top with a low neckline which subtly showed off her decolletage, as well as a pair of white trousers as she posed for pictures with fellow wedding guests.

Of course, Jolin still remembered to add a pop of colour and was seen accessorising with a cute pink hairpin.

We don’t mind it one bit and it seems netizens approved of the low-key outfit.

Many took to the comments saying the singer looked refined without even trying.

“Low-key and refined, she turned up without overshadowing the bride,” read a comment.

Another wrote “Even without the bells and whistles that her outfits usually get, she still looks stunning. That’s true star power!”

Photos: Chinapress