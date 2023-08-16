Josie Ho’s husband was in a coma for 5 weeks, ruptured an aorta after helping relatives move furniture

Casino King Stanley Ho’s daughter, Josie Ho, 48, was a guest on Carol Cheng’s talk show, The Do Show. There, she opened up about the near-fatal health battles her husband has been through in the past months.

The singer has been married to former model-turned-producer, Conroy Chan, 50, since 2003.

It all started when Conroy was in Australia last October visiting family. He over-exerted himself while helping them move furniture. He then felt immense discomfort in his abdomen and ended up passing out from the pain.



At the hospital, doctors found out he had a ruptured aorta, and needed to be operated on immediately.

After the surgery, Conroy had to fitted with a stoma, which is an opening in the abdomen used to remove body waste into a collection bag.

Sadly, his urine was tainted with dark blood, and he lost over 10 bags of blood each day. According to Josie, the transfusions he required “almost depleted the hospital’s blood bank”.

Josie recalled the doctor asking her to pray for Conroy's recovery.



“The doctor said that they already did whatever they could, so the rest was up to him. Actually there was a high chance he wouldn’t make it past the week and die,” she explained.

She also realised that Conroy’s feet were ice-cold and turning purple, which meant that he would be treated as a diabetic patient, resulting in the possible amputation of his toes.

Conroy eventually regained consciousness after five weeks in a coma.

In sickness and in health: Josie stayed by Conroy's side the whole time

Although the operation was considered a success, Conroy is still on the road to recovery and has to undergo treatment for an extended period of time.

According to Josie, Conroy’s urethra was damaged due to complications. As such, he relies on a catheter in his bladder to urinate. He also requires regular dialysis.

“The doctor said that he might need to undergo dialysis permanently. I was scared to death. Could we ever return to Hong Kong? [It seemed like] we would never be able to return home,” said Josie.

Thankfully, Conroy’s condition improved, and the two were able to return to Hong Kong to resume treatment.

“Will he be able to recover?” asked Carol.

Josie said: “The doctor said many people live with urine bags, and if we want to avoid any risk, that could be an option.”

She continued: “My husband is still young, so of course, we asked if there were alternative methods to treat his condition. My biggest wish is that [Conroy] can be a free man, where he can urinate on his own, and live life like a normal person without having to carry these bags. I will be by his side as he undergoes further surgeries.”

Photos: HK01