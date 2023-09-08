Julian Cheung once threw his plate on the floor in anger ’cos he was sick of wife Anita Yuen & son arguing

This season's Hear U Out takes host Quan Yifeng out of Singapore to get up close and personal with some of Hong Kong and Taiwan's biggest stars.



Julian is the first guest and he met Yifeng at a cha chaan teng in Hong Kong. There, they chatted over pandan cake and bak kwa, which Yifeng brought over from Singapore.



Julian was asked about the first time he was shocked by Anita's feistiness.

"I get shocked all the time, it happened too many times," he chuckled.

He went on to joke that it might be because Anita has, in Traditional Chinese Medicine terms, "too much excess heat in her liver" which causes her to "flare up really easily".

"Meanwhile, I don't lose my temper that quickly, I'm not so hard on myself and I tend to forgive others better," he added.

As a result, Julian said he typically "just sits there and watch" whenever Anita lashes out.

The actor, however, believes he's "destined to need someone like Anita" by his side.

"If I had a very gentle wife, I might not be who I am now. You need to complement each other. It's impossible for both to be really gentle. We cannot both be too bad tempered either. If one person is tough, the other has to be soft," explained Julian.

So what does he do when his wife acts up? Just laugh it off.

"I'm always laughing. It's so silly. But everything is fine after that. It's no big deal. I would just make light-hearted remarks to diffuse the situation."

Julian may appear to be unflappable, but you probably wouldn't want to mess with him when he loses his cool.

"I seldom [get angry but when I do], it spells trouble," he said sternly.

"I'm a very extreme person. There's a very high chance that I won't lose my temper, maybe 90 per cent of the time I won't. But when it's the other 10 per cent then..." said Julian while shaking his head.

When he really wants to pursue a matter, he "won't let things go" which he admitted can get "really scary".

"It's usually a matter of principle, most likely work related," he explained. "[When it's love related] I no longer do but I used to."

Recalling how he and Anita used to argue over trivial matters, Julian said: "I just wouldn't let things go. She got really scared. Even after she apologised, I wouldn't let the matter pass."

Julian said he would have to "psychologically reconstruct" himself after every fight before things go back to normal.

Julian and Yifeng on Hear You Out

The last time Julian had an outburst was during the pandemic and he was in quarantine with his family.

"Our son [16-year-old Morton] was there as well. He didn't want to eat something but [my wife] insisted he eat it. It was so annoying so I threw my plate on the floor, and said: "Let's all not eat"."

The room went dead silent instantly.

"Honestly, that was nothing much," said Julian. "To me, that was still not my limit but I didn't know what to do. I just wanted to have a meal in peace. Why did they have to argue over something like that that?"

But guess who was the biggest victim in this entire incident?

Julian's poor long-time make-up artist Hetty who had to clean up mess.

