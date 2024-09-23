Julie Tan goes IG official with local influencer boyfriend on her 32nd birthday

Julie Tan has gone IG official with her influencer boyfriend.

Yesterday (Sep 22), a digital content creator by the name of Douglas Tan took to his Instagram to dedicate a post to the ex-Mediacorp actress, who turned 32.

"It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life," wrote Douglas.

In his Instagram Reel, the couple was seen holding hands while on a walk. They were also seen on a yacht and also kissing at a temple.

"Happiest birthday to my lover! To doing life and many adventures waiting for us!" he added.

Julie would later reply Douglas' sweet caption with: "To a lifetime of adventure" and three orange heart emojis and hand-heart emoji.



She is also a collaborator on the post, which means the Reel is now visible on her public account as well.

Many of Julie's celeb pals flocked to the comments section to congratulate her.

"You better keep making her smile," warned ex Mediacorp actress Jayley Woo in caps while Apple Hong left three heart shape emojis and three fire emojis for the couple.

On the same day, Julie shared a post to commemorate her big day.

"The 32-year-old me is feeling very grounded, very happy and very blessed. I don't miss the past, don't fret about the future and I cherish the present. Thank you everyone for your blessing, I've received them all!" she gushed.

Julie actually 'soft-launched' Douglas to her followers via an IG video two days before.

In the clip, Julie and Douglas were seen eating McDonald's in a room. Douglas then takes a sip of Julie's drink.

The actress goes on to snip off the tip of the straw with a pair of scissors. The caption "Sorry, I'm not a fan of sharing" then appears.

Well at least she doesn't mind sharing about her relationship.

Last August, 8days.sg spoke to Julie about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 31.

The actress, who just got out of a long-term relationship at that time, told us that freezing her eggs gave her more time to "choose the right partner who has the same values" as she does.

Well, guess Julie has found that right partner already?