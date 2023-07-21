'Keeping Up With The Politicians': S’porean content creator spent 12 hours making Kardashians-themed video of SG current affairs

He started off with a clip of Kim Kardshian talking about her new beach house, drawing a parallel to the Ridout Road saga.

Next came a clip of Kim calling her sisters “f****** clowns” to illustrate former minister Tan Chuan Jin’s “intrusive thoughts” when he was heard muttering “f****** populist” in response to Jamus Lim’s speech in Parliament. You get the idea.

He also touched on other hot topics, including Minister S Iswaran and billionaire Ong Beng Seng’s arrest, Nicole Seah and Leon Perera’s leaked video, Tan Chuan Jin and Cheng Li Hui’s affair, and more recently, Ng Kok Song’s run for presidency.

The funniest slide? The one with the classic spoof of an animated Kim saying: “I am so shocked and betrayed right now. Khloe and Kourtney have completely thrown me under the bus.” The clip was titled: “Lee Hsien Loong’s confessional.”

Many got a good laugh out of these clips, serious political drama aside

8days.sg reached out to Joel to find out how he birthed the idea for “his most iconic work to date”.

“It's been such an eventful month with back-to-back-to-back-to-back scandals in our local political scene. That is pretty much unheard of in Singapore, where things are usually quite boring and mundane; even one scandal will have shaken everyone,” he said.

“There were so many people who said, “This is even juicier than a reality show!”, and that was the lightbulb moment for me,” continued Joel.

To find the appropriate clips and make his slides, Joel revealed that it took him “about 12 hours in total across two nights to work on it”. He researched each piece of news, read about five news articles per news item, and summarised the information before looking for the Kardashian clips.

And no, he did not watch the entire KUWTK series. Instead, he remembers “iconic television moments” and “which year specific incidents took place”.

He said of his creation process: “I know it sounds painful, but it was actually really fun for me. I was laughing throughout the entire process knowing that the final product was going to slay.”

Photos: Joel Lim/ Instagram