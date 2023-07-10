Kevin Cheng, 53, seen looking weak while waiting alone in a hospital in China

A Chinese netizen recently chanced upon Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng in the most unexpected of places.

According to said netizen, the 53-year-old star, who's now shooting Call Me By Fire 3 in China, was waiting alone in a hospital.

That's Kevin waiting alone at the hospital

The netizen said Kevin looked listless and weak, which got fans really worried about his health.

When asked what happened to the actor, the netizen replied: "I'm not sure about the details. All I saw was that he got nebulised and had an IV drip."

Kevin has three children, Rafael, four, and Yannick, two and six-month-old Carlos, with Hong Kong actress Grace Chan

Photos: hk01