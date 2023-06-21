Korean actor Park Seo Joon’s agency responds to rumours of him dating YouTuber and singer Xooos with cryptic statement

Korean media reported yesterday (June 20) that Park Seo Joon, 34, is in a relationship with YouTuber and singer, Kim Soo Yeon, aka Xooos, 29.

The Korean heartthrob, known for his leading roles in dramas including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight For My Way, and Itaewon Class, was said to have met Xooos through mutual friends.

The latter is known for her YouTube covers of pop songs and has over 1.5mil subscribers on her page. She also participated in girl group survival reality show MIXNINE in 2017 but was eliminated before reaching the finals.

According to industry insiders, the two have been together for quite some time now, and often “go on dates just like any ordinary couple”.

A picture of Seo Joon and Xooos hanging out with their friends has also gone viral on Korean forum sites, further convincing netizens that they are indeed a couple.

Seo Joon and Xooos (second and third from left) were pictured hanging out in a group

Last July, Seo Joon was photographed by fans during his holiday in London. Many noticed that Xooos was among his travel companions, and rumours of them being a couple started to spread.

Seo Joon’s agency, Awesome ENT has since responded to the dating rumours. “It is difficult to confirm information regarding our artiste’s personal life. We’re sorry,” they wrote, while asking for the understanding of fans.

Xooos’ agency, WAVY, echoed the same line, but with greater brevity, merely saying “it is difficult to confirm” the relationship between them.

Is it difficult for fans to read between the lines?

Photos: Park Seo Joon/ Instagram, Xooos/ Instagram, Naver