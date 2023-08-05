This Korean couple, who are in their 50s & 60s, shows you’re never too old to get fit

Ageing may seem scary for many people but this Insta-famous Korean married couple make us feel a little less fearful about growing old.

Known only by their social media handle @okdong_fit, the husband is 61 and his wife, 56. But they have super fit bodies belonging to people far younger.

We mean... just look at those abs

Their content on IG and TikTok mostly focuses on their lifestyle and fitness routines.

According to their daughter Grace, her mum was “overweight and always felt bloated”, while her dad was “super skinny” when they first started dating.

They got married 33 years ago, with Grace’s mum taking up swimming as a hobby a year after she gave birth to Grace’s brother.

Her father started playing football every week after ending his stint as an amateur kickboxer.



Sadly, his rigourous lifestyle has left him with a knee problem. "Basically now he’s at a stage where he can’t walk more than 30 minutes at a time” explained Grace.

They're definitely not stingy with their workout tips

After swimming for five years, Grace’s mum didn’t work out again until she started doing pilates at 45 to help ease her back pains.

Grace’s dad, on the other hand, “used to have a beer belly” due to his love for drinking.

Six years ago, he was diagnosed with pre-diabetes, and found out that he didn’t have any cartilage left in his knee. As such, he had to lose weight to take the pressure off his knee.

“They both started working out about 10 years ago to help with their health problems but dad was never fully devoted [to it] as he was running a business and teaching at a university,” said Grace.

However all that changed in 2021 when her dad was interviewed by a student, who asked him what was on his bucket list.

Grace explained that there was a trend in Korea where people worked out for a few months before having body profile pictures taken. And that was exactly what her dad decided to do.

“They do everything as a package so mum followed him on his journey without question,” she said.

Her parents started working out and losing weight through healthy dieting but only became “strict” about it last January.

Look how great their profile shots turned out

According to their IG post, the Okdong Fit couple worked out five to six times a week, for an hour-and-a-half each time. They did that for six months straight to get into tip-top condition for the shoot.

Though the item is now ticked off their bucket list, they have kept up with their workouts, sharing that they even exercise while on vacation.

So if you want to look as great as them in your 50s, just know that it’s not too late to start hitting the gym.