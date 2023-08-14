Korean DJ molested by fans during performance, shares images of her being groped

South Korean DJ and influencer DJ Soda, 35, was sexually assaulted by fans during her gig at the Osaka Music Circus Festival last night (Aug 13).

Detailing the incident on Instagram in the wee hours today (Aug 14), DJ Soda, whose real name is Hwang So Hee, said her hands are still shaking from the shock.

The incident happened near the end of her gig when she decided to move closer to her fans to interact with them.

It was then that several people reached forward and groped her breasts.

“I was helplessly sexually harassed by them,” she wrote. She also added several pics of her getting molested.

“I was so surprised and scared, but there were fans who liked me and also cried a lot, so I tried my best to finish [the set] imperturbably.”

She was taken aback by handsy fans

She said she has never experienced anything like this in her 10 years as a DJ and feels “embarrassed and humiliated”.

“I think it's going to be hard to get close to the fans from the stage,” she added.

She tried to be professional and finished her set

Netizens left comments slamming the "shameful actions" and advised DJ Soda to press charges.

“How could they do that being ‘fans’? Sorry that you had to go through such an awful experience. Things like this should never happen to any woman,” wrote one netizen.

Another said: “You deserve to feel safe when you greet fans, and you are so kind for always meeting them. Unacceptable."

Not her first encounter with sexual harassment

DJ Soda is no stranger to controversy.

In 2019, she took to social media to call out French DJ Hugel, who allegedly made a comment about one of her bo‌dy p‌arts as a joke.

“I’ve had so many unimaginable cases of s‌exual ha‌ras‌sm‌ent by many people in my life, but I’ve endured them for fear of being retaliated against for being a celebrity, but I don’t want to be hurt anymore.”

The DJ, who often takes to Instagram to share sultry snaps of herself in lingerie and bikinis with her five million followers, has also spoken out about victim-blaming culture and that women should be able to dress however they want.

“People who generalise that women were sexually assaulted because they wore revealing clothes are wrong,” she said.

Photos: DJ Soda/Instagram