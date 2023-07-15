Korean star Shim Mina, 51, and her 34-year-old K-pop idol husband celebrate fifth wedding anniversary
Their 17-year age difference is no obstacle to true love.
In 2018, Korean star Shim Mina, 51, shocked everyone when she married Korean boyband Tri:al (previously known as SoReal) member Ryu Phillip.
At 34, Phillip is 17 years younger than Mina.
Earlier this week (Jul 12), Mina, who first found fame as a cheerleader at the 2002 World Cup, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Phillip.
Mina revealed that Phillip hasn't been home for two weeks because of work and that she couldn't wait to be reunited with him again.
Mina previously revealed her wish to have a child with Phillip.
She admitted she was depressed about not being able to conceive. While it isn't an issue for her husband, who simply told her that they should just let nature take its course, Mina is worried that he would be lonely if she were to pass away first.
"But after I die, my husband can remarry and have children," she added.
That said, Phillip is very hopeful that he and Mina will be able to grow old together.
On Mina's post, he wrote: "Let us stay happy till our 50th anniversary, honey".
Phillip and Mina
We swear no-one could tell there's a 17-year age gap
Photos: Shim Mina/Instagram
