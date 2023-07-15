Korean star Shim Mina, 51, and her 34-year-old K-pop idol husband celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

In 2018, Korean star Shim Mina, 51, shocked everyone when she married Korean boyband Tri:al (previously known as SoReal) member Ryu Phillip.

At 34, Phillip is 17 years younger than Mina.

Earlier this week (Jul 12), Mina, who first found fame as a cheerleader at the 2002 World Cup, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Phillip.

Mina revealed that Phillip hasn't been home for two weeks because of work and that she couldn't wait to be reunited with him again.