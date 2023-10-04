Korean YouTuber live streams herself fleeing Bangkok’s Siam Paragon during deadly shooting

Yesterday (Oct 3), a deadly shooting occurred at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall. Two women were killed, and five people injured.

Thai police have since arrested a 14-year-old gunman.

Korean YouTuber Bobby Jini was live streaming while dining at a restaurant in Siam Paragon when the first gunshot was heard. Screams could be heard from the crowd, and Jini immediately flew into a state of panic. She jumped up from her seat, grabbed her camera, and bolted from the restaurant.

“Why? What’s going on?” she shrieked as she ran towards the exit.



Terrified, she let out an expletive and asked no one in particular: “Was that a gun?”

Many people could also be seen trying to escape the mall in Jini’s video.

After exiting the mall, Jini asked a passer-by: “What happened? Did someone get shot?”

The passer-by was flustered as well, and simply told her they “weren’t sure, but it seemed like it”.

Jini then told her viewers: “I saw a lady who ran off without her baby stroller. At that moment, I had a feeling this wasn’t a joke.”

“If I was a little slower, something could’ve happened to me!” she added.

The gunman has been brought into custody

During initial investigations, the gunman claimed he “opened fire in self-defense as he felt someone was going to harm him”.

According to Bangkok’s National Police Chief, the teenager “is a mental patient at Rajavithi Hospital, [who] has not been taking his medication”.

“[The gunman] said it was like there was another him telling him to shoot,” said the police chief.

The gunman reportedly bought the air pistol online. According to the police, they are currently still investigating the motive behind the teen’s violent act, and they have tried contacting the boy’s parents, who have yet to respond.

Watch her live stream of the harrowing tragedy below: