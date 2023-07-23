Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Korea's 'Madonna' Uhm Jung Hwa is 53 and has washboard abs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Korea's 'Madonna' Uhm Jung Hwa is 53 and has washboard abs

Who knew the Doctor Cha star had it in her?

Korea's 'Madonna' Uhm Jung Hwa is 53 and has washboard abs
By Ilsa Chan
Published July 23, 2023
Updated July 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Korean singer-actress Uhm Jung Hwa is often hailed as Korea’s Madonna”. But who knew she’s jacked like the Queen of Pop too.

The 53-year-old, who is the star of 2023 hit medical drama Doctor Cha, recently showed off her lean mean physique in a gym selfie.

That’s me!! Don’t disappear,” she wrote on Instagram.

We doubt her six-pack is going anywhere anytime soon. Also, did we mention that she's 53?!

We want to be like Uhm Jung Hwa when we grow up

Her impressive physique has impressed her fans and celeb pals. 

Ex-2NE1 member Sandara Park wrote Oh wow!”, while Soyou, formerly from K-pop group Sistar, gushed: "Amazing."

One netizen said it best when she wrote:You are the epitome of strength and beauty.”

Well, that ripped bod doesn't come easy.

Jung Hwa previously shared that she constantly works out and particularly enjoys training her abs.

She also stays trim by practicing intermittent fasting.

She looks uhm-azing

Photos: Uhm Jung Hwa/Instagram

Related topics

Uhm Jung Hwa abs Fitspo korean

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.