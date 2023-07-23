Korea's 'Madonna' Uhm Jung Hwa is 53 and has washboard abs

Korean singer-actress Uhm Jung Hwa is often hailed as “Korea’s Madonna”. But who knew she’s jacked like the Queen of Pop too.

The 53-year-old, who is the star of 2023 hit medical drama Doctor Cha, recently showed off her lean mean physique in a gym selfie.

“That’s me!! Don’t disappear,” she wrote on Instagram.

We doubt her six-pack is going anywhere anytime soon. Also, did we mention that she's 53?!

We want to be like Uhm Jung Hwa when we grow up

Her impressive physique has impressed her fans and celeb pals.

Ex-2NE1 member Sandara Park wrote “Oh wow!”, while Soyou, formerly from K-pop group Sistar, gushed: "Amazing."

One netizen said it best when she wrote: “You are the epitome of strength and beauty.”

Well, that ripped bod doesn't come easy.

Jung Hwa previously shared that she constantly works out and particularly enjoys training her abs.

She also stays trim by practicing intermittent fasting.

She looks uhm-azing

Photos: Uhm Jung Hwa/Instagram