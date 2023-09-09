Korea’s ‘most handsome monk’ is so popular, tickets to his temple tour are all sold out

You may have already seen Japan’s ‘most beautiful dentist’ and China’s ‘most handsome man’, but have you heard of Korea’s ‘most handsome monk’?

Venerable Beomjeong, who also goes by the nickname “Flower Monk”, is a young monk from Hwaeomsa, a Buddhist temple located in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province.

He is known for his K-pop idol good looks, and boasts over 26K followers on Instagram. A large number of the monk’s following are fans in their 20s and 30s.

If you’re wondering what is a “Flower Monk”, Venerable Beomjeong states on his IG that a “flower-like practitioner” is someone who is able to “emit the deepest scents” towards others.



Basically, he aims to be a flower.

In Korean culture, it is also a compliment to describe a young man as “flower-like”, as it means they look pretty or boast delicate features, you know, like so many K-pop idols.

According to reports, Venerable Beomjeong is now so popular, tickets to a night tour of Hwaeomsa were all snatched up within four hours of its release.

Of course, a large draw of the tour is a tea session with the monk himself.

Tickets are free, and only the first 22 applicants are guaranteed a spot. However, due to popular demand, the temple has announced that they will increase their tour capacity by an additional 18 spots.