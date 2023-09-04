The late Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend Bella Su makes showbiz debut as singer

Bella Su, the girlfriend of late Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao, who died from a heart attack while filming Chinese variety show Chase Me in 2019, has made her showbiz debut as a singer.

Last week, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to announce the release of her new English single ‘What We On’, saying that pursuing her music dream was “a big gamble taken with a lot of courage”.

Written and composed by Bella, the song “embodies the concept of positivity” and “encourages everyone to be free-spirited”.

She's always had a passion for music

Bella shared that she has always been influenced by her family’s love for music, and at the start of this year, she found the courage to chase her dreams.

"Maybe because I've felt the sensations of ‘loss’ and ‘death’ at some point in life, that feeling of being emotionally drained, constantly falling and growing, with time's passage, has given me more courage,” she posted, along with pics of the cover art for her single.

Finding courage in the face of adversity

Launching her music career, however, was no easy feat.

As an independent artist with no prior experience, Bella had to take care of everything herself, from forming a team, to recording, and to finalising the visual design.

She spent a month working on her single out of her Airbnb in Los Angeles.

“I would wake up and go to the recording studio until dawn every day. Luckily, I found a team whose frequencies aligned with mine, and I was surrounded by friends who were unconditionally willing to help,” she said.

Though the process was stressful, she said it was all worth it.

Fans and friends congratulated Bella on the launch of her single and praised her for being a source of positive energy and “turning unforgettable experiences into courage to move forward”.

Bella and Godfrey met through the latter’s pal James Mao, former Taiwanese basketballer, and had reportedly dated for three years.

Godfrey's good friend, television personality Darren Jiang, later disclosed that Godfrey had planned to propose to Bella.

