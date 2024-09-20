Les Amis group launching no pork, no lard chicken donburi and ramen restaurant Torijin
Prices for the donburi and ramen are below $15 at the fast-casual Japanese restaurant.
The homegrown F&B company behind brands like three Michelin-starred restaurant Les Amis, Peperoni Pizzeria and tart specialist Tarte by Cheryl Koh will launch a new “fast-casual Japanese concept” on Oct 1, 2024, at Shaw Centre.
Called Torijin (tori is the Japanese word for ‘chicken’), the 40-seater offers donburi, ramen and chicken-centric side dishes. It takes over the former space for the group's tempura donburi brand Tenjin, which has moved to the first floor of the mall.
What to expect
The dishes were conceptualised by Japanese chef Kawasaki Shimpei, who is the executive chef of Les Amis Group’s two other Japanese concepts, Tenjin and Sushi Jin.
The ramen at Torijin come with several house-made broth options, including Tori Shoyu and Shio Yuzu, simmered with more flavourful mature hens, Hokkaido rishiri kombu, ginger and leeks. There’s also a creamy chicken paitan broth, cooked with root veggies and mushrooms.
Customers can opt for add-on toppings for their ramen, like Sweet Corn and Torched Mozzarella ($2 a portion). For rice fiends, there is also a Tori Chashu Don ($12.80) and Tori Karaage Don ($12.80). Like the ramen selection, you can add toppings like mozzarella and Tartar Mayonnaise to zhng your donburi.
There are chicken side dishes too, like Truffle Corn ($2), fruit juice-marinated Tori Karaage ($6.80 for three pcs) and Tori Gyoza ($4.80 for three pcs) stuffed with chicken, cabbage and garlic chives. For its month-long opening promotion, diners can enjoy one-for-one Tori Karaage and Tori Gyoza from Oct 1 to 31.
Torijin opens Oct 1, 2024 at #03-08 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Rd, S228208. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-9.30pm (last order 30 mins before closing). Facebook, Instagram
Photos: Torijin
