Local influencer reveals how to tell if someone bought their verified blue ticks on Instagram

We all know of people buying followers on Instagram, but did you know there’s now an option for some users to pay for their account to be verified as well?

In case you didn’t know, the blue tick beside one’s profile handle shows if they’ve been verified by the social media platform.



Instagram used to grant these blue ticks to public personalities with substantial followings, so their followers can ascertain the real accounts from fake ones.

However, influencer Lizy Teo (@Kylolizy) aka Mrs Maxi Lim posted a TikTok yesterday (July 23) sharing her observations about Instagram’s “new feature”.

According to Lizy, she’s been noticing “people who have 100 followers”, who aren’t “in the social media scene or media scene” getting verified on IG.



It prompted her to do some research, where she then found out that IG now offers some of their users to “buy” their blue ticks at a monthly fee of S$18.

Due to the many questions she got after posting her initial video, Lizy subsequently made another TikTok, revealing that she had “found a way to see who bought their blue ticks on Instagram”.

Basically, all you have to do is to go to a verified user’s profile, and click on their followers list.



Due to IG’s latest updates, you shouldn’t be able to see past 50 of their followers.

“If you can see beyond 50 followers, they bought their blue tick,” said Lizy.

To further illustrate her point, Lizy also played a screen recording of what the followers list would look like if someone were to pay for their blue tick compared to someone who was granted the verification from IG.

“So Instagram has earned more than 660 mil since June 24th, and they sold like a gazillion amount of blue ticks in the first 24 hours. So guess who’s the biggest winner? It’s Instagram,” said Lizy, before adding that she had tried the scrolling "method" many times to prove that it works.

Of course we did some snooping around IG ourselves to try out her method.



And the results? While most local personalities appear to have “legit blue ticks”, we were able to find a couple of profiles where we were able to scroll past 50 followers. But of course, we're not going to name names.

However, according to a few comments on Lizy’s video, her method may not be completely foolproof as they were still able to see all the followers on the pages of some famous athletes and musicians.

So… we’ll let you do your own snooping, and be the judge of whether her method is reliable.