Louis Koo Wears Shoes With 7cm Heels To Movie Premiere, Towers Over Aaron Kwok

Can a male star ever be too tall?

At least not for 1.8m-tall Hong Kong star Louis Koo, who was recently spotted wearing shoes with really thick soles on Hong Kong host Carol Cheng's The Do Show. Louis was there to promote his new movie The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell with his co-stars Lau Ching Wan and Heavenly King Aaron Kwok.



Netizens later realised that the 52-year-old star wore the same pair of shoes to the premiere of the movie last month.

Now it makes sense why he completely dwarfed Aaron, who is 1.72m tall. Allegedly.

Do you think Aaron specifically requested not to stand next to Louis?

Netizens took the liberty to find out the brand of shoes Louis was wearing, you know, in case anybody needs a height boost too, and it was a pair of Balenciaga Trooper Leather Derby shoes that costs HK$8,300 (S$1428).

According to the product description on the Balenciaga website, the shoes have 7cm heels, which makes Louis 1.87m tall in them.

Look at Louis' shoes and Aaron'sThis is not an ad, but just in case you guys wanna be taller too. Photos: chinapress