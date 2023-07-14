Malaysian news anchor sings Coco Lee song in fluent Mandarin on live broadcast

News of Mandopop diva Coco Lee’s death on Jul 5 shocked the world.

Since then, many have paid touching tributes to the star.

When announcing the news of Coco’s passing on a live broadcast, Malaysian news anchor Rasyidah paid homage to the star in an unexpected but really moving manner.

Rasyidah sang some lines from Coco’s song ‘Baby I’m Sorry’ in perfect Mandarin before saying: “I believe that a lot of people are familiar with this song by Coco. However, we will never get the chance to hear her perform this song live again.”

She later posted the clip on Facebook, with the caption: “Another star has passed. I never got the chance to cover your concert. Coco, rest in peace.”

Rasyidah also shared her thoughts on the topic of depression, wondering if those who always bring others joy and laughter are “truly happy themselves”.

She then cheered on those who struggle with depression, wishing they would “one day be able to find the ‘light’ they’re searching for”.

Rasyidah has been praised for her touching tribute, with many saying she did the song justice with her “accurate Mandarin pronunciation” and her “good voice”.

According to Malaysian news site WeirdKaya, Rasyidah started out as a news reporter in 2011, and was under the Malay mainstream news and economics news departments.

She then moved to the Chinese news department in 2014, and has been a news anchor for Chinese news since 2020.