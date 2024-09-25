Logo
Male fan jumps from 2nd floor and tries to run on stage during Aespa’s Macau concert
Did he think he was doing parkour?

By Ilsa Chan
Published September 25, 2024
Updated September 25, 2024
K-pop girl group aespa’s two-night SYNK : PARALLEL LINE concert in Macau got off to a crazy start on September 21 when a male fan attempted to run on stage during the show.

Videos circulating online showed that just as members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, were about to begin their performance, the guy leapt from his seat, which appeared to be on the second level, over audiences’ heads, and dashed towards the stage.

Like a parkour athlete, the guy, who was in a blue baseball jacket and white cap, swiftly made it to the stairs of the stage before he was tackled by four security personnel.

He struggled to break free but was quickly removed from the venue.

According to reports, no one was hurt and the concert resumed after the disruption.

The incident left the audience in shock, with many heard gasping and swearing in disbelief.

Fans also called for enhanced security measures to protect performers as well as concertgoers as the perpetrator could have easily injured someone.

There were comments like "It’s so easy to step on someone” and “I can’t imagine what would happen if the man made it onto the stage”.

Guess this incident was a lot more terrifying for the girls then when they encountered a cockroach on stage last year.

The white arrow was where the guy was sitting. Leaping down in dramatic fashion. So scary! Stopped before he could make it up the stage. Photos: aespa/Instagram, shi_shang_/X, 老鬼的瓜田的微博视频/Weibo

