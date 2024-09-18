Mariah Carey climbs Great Wall of China in 6-inch heels, changes to sneakers to reach summit

Is it just us or did you also get ‘Emotional’ seeing American singer Mariah Carey wear platform mules up the Great Wall of China?

We get it Mariah; style and that perfect light is everything. But… seriously, heels up those uneven steps?

Dressed in a black body-hugging crochet dress, the 55-year-old who was in Beijing to perform two shows (Sep 15 and 16) visited the Chinese monument with her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and an entourage.

Videos posted to social media showed Mariah being assisted by two staffers as she hobbled up the steps of the Great Wall.

But even the powerhouse singer surrendered halfway and said ‘Bye Bye’ to the heels, changing out to a pair of white sneakers.

Waitaminute… Didn’t she once boast on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she didn’t own a pair of sneakers?

In a classic diva response one would expect of Mimi, she cheekily posted about her visit to the Great Wall writing, “Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened).”

Of course, netizens had a field day gawking at Mariah’s choice of outfit and heels.

“Was there a concert at the Great Wall I did not know about?” read a comment, while another asked, “Did her private jet send her directly to the Great Wall wearing that?”

A netizen also said, “Mariah going up the Great Wall in a gown and high heels will forever be etched in my memory,”

A self-proclaimed ‘Lamb’ hilariously wrote, “First woman to walk the Great Wall in heels. Another day, another record for the Queen!”

Mariah Carey fans are known as lambs or Lambily.

Photos: mariahcarey/IG, Kinwi/XHS