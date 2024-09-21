The Marina Bay Street Circuit is blessed by 10 religious leaders every F1 Grand Prix season

It’s the time of the year when Formula 1 fans bust out their most comfy shoes, and head to the Marina Bay Street Circuit to show their undying support for the biggest names in racing.

And since 2008, before every Singapore Grand Prix, the track gets blessed by 10 religious leaders.

According to a 2013 article from Today, religious figures from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Taoism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Judaism, Baha’i faith, Jainism, and Zoroastrianism meet on the circuit every year to pray for the safety of competing drivers and crew members.

Besides praying for the safety, the religious leaders also pray for good weather.

In a now viral video, F1 TikToker Quater Key says: “I think it’s really cool that they can get 10 different religions to pray together at the same time, at the same place. It really shows how much respect Singapore has for other religions.”

Quarter Key goes on to show examples of Buddhist temples, Christian churches, and Hindu temples located side by side in Singapore, allowing for “interfaith understanding and respect for other people’s religions”.

He also mentions how we honour holidays of different religious origins.

As someone born and raised in Singapore, the concept is not unfamiliar to us. However, we don’t realise how such practices may seem alien to those from other countries.

“Racial and religious harmony in Singapore is a foreign concept that I had to explain to my American and European friends when I was abroad,” read a Singaporean’s comment on Quarter Key’s video.

Others were also impressed by the harmonious diversity displayed during such events, with many agreeing the blessing session is a “beautiful” thing to have.

One Singaporean mentioned that the religious leaders are also called together during other events here, such as the commissioning of officers in the military and National Day Parades.

We don’t know about you, but it’s heartwarming to be reminded that our country is a melting pot of different beliefs and cultures.

And for those who will be watching the races this weekend, you now have a fun fact to share with your pals.