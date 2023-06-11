Married Chinese executive fired after getting caught with mistress in Douyin street style video

In the video, the married middle-aged exec, who was in a pink polo tee, can be seen holding hands with a younger female, who’s dressed in an eye-catching strapless dress in the same colour.

Pretty cute, right? Unfortunately, after the video was posted online, the couple was quickly recognised by their friends and co-workers, and not for a good reason.

Very eye-catching.



A number of them even went as far as to expose the identity of the couple. According to these netizens, the man is Hu Jiyong, the executive director of Huanqiu Project Management Company, a subsidiary of a state-owned company.

And the girl he was holding hands with?

An employee of the same company, with whom he was out on a ‘business trip’. She has since been identified as Dong Sijin, a master’s degree holder in her twenties, who joined the company in 2021.

In 2022, she was transferred to work in the same department as Jiyong and his wife.

The audacity.



After their identities were revealed, the company made an announcement confirming that Jiyong has since been relieved from his positions in the company, pending a disciplinary review from the company.

Netizens also found out that Sijin is relatively active on social media.

Apart from sharing about her outfits, luxury bags and fancy hotel stays, she often wrote about work, bragging that she gets to knock off at 4:30pm every day.

Her social media accounts have since been deleted.

No more luxuries for her.