MasterChef Singapore Season 4: Top 12 contestants revealed

The Season 4 premiere of MasterChef Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 9) saw 18 home cooks vying for kitchen supremacy at The Coliseum (so gladiatorial!) at Resorts World Sentosa. But first they had to dazzle returning judges Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen and Damian D’Silva — and only 12 made the cut. (Actually, one participant cut through her fingernail and it wasn’t a pretty sight.)

New this season: a format change. The challengers are split into three groups, with each judge leading a team of their choosing. It would be like The Voice, Chef Shen told 8days.sg. But instead of singing, the contestants cook. Okay…

It remains to be seen whether this overhaul will jazz up the show. It’s also too early to single out the frontrunners. No, scratch that. We think aerospace engineer Aretha Law (she was the one who hurt herself) is someone to look out for — isn’t it about time for MasterChef Singapore to crown a female champ?

In any case, more monitoring is required. So, check back after Episode 2 is out this Sunday. Meanwhile, enough of my yakkin'. Whaddaya say? Let's boogie and meet the Top 12 contestants…

Cook-off: MasterChef Singapore judges (from left) Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen and Damian D'Silva can't wait to pit their teams against one another.

Team Audra

Inderpal Singh, 33, home-based F&B business owner

Nickname: The Funny Guy

What’s your signature dish? Tandoori chicken sliders

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? I studied varied cuisines from different parts of the world and tried to incorporate both basic and crazy techniques into my primary base cuisines.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? I think a flavour bomb would take place if I went head-to-head with Derek [Cheong from Season 2]. Or a Collab works too! Hit me up, Derek! (laughs)

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Probably Chef Damien's team. I think his knowledge of flavours could really cultivate my palate further and bring out bolder flavours in my cooking!

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think Chef Audra picked me because she loves the flavour profiles I can deliver — punchy and intriguing yet somehow familiar!

Louise Yuan, 43, owner of food start-up

Nickname: Lady McMahon. The border between China and India is called the McMahon Line. On the show, I brought flavour bombs from these two very diverse and rich culinary cultures. My fellow MasterChef teammate Inderpal came up with the name, I thought it was quite apt, and it stuck!

What’s your signature dish? My cooking style is experiential, focused on learning and exploring different ingredients from various cuisines. I am very passionate about mixing and experimenting with ingredients to provide my audience with a unique culinary experience. Experimentation notwithstanding, I consider my mastery of Sindi curry one of my personal achievements. This is a traditional dish from my husband's community in Sindh, Pakistan, and I am glad I am able to make it just the way he likes it!

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? For two months, I challenged myself with new ingredients every day. I also look at how I could level up my plating and presentation skills. During this time, my family, friends, and neighbours were kind enough to help me improve, and of course, they get to enjoy new culinary experiences in return. I believe this process got me out of my comfort zone and truly prepared me for the intense competition to come.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? That would be Ilya [Nur Fadhly] from Season 3. I admire him for his creativity, fun-loving personality, and his exceptional skills in cooking progressive Malay food. I would be thrilled to engage him in a friendly competition and to see what new things we can cook up together!

If you could join another team, which team would it be? I love my yellow fellows — that’s what we call ourselves affectionately! I would never trade them for another team. But having said that, I do admire Team Bjorn for their team spirit and their non-stop and hearty laughs that can brighten up even the most stressful of filming schedules.

Why do you think your judge picked you? I feel a connection with Chef Audra as we share a similar background. A decade ago, when she began her MasterChef journey, she was a mum of two boys, just like me, and was transitioning from a corporate career to pursue her passion for cooking. Besides, we both have Indian and Chinese heritage, which adds to the bond we feel. I believe Chef Audra might see herself in me and could potentially champion mums who are seeking to pursue their passions. It's heartening to know that she could be supportive of mums like me who are striving to follow their dreams and embrace their culinary passions.

Mandy Kee, 41, business manager

Nickname: Gadget Queen

What’s your signature dish? I don’t really have a signature dish as I love fusion food and trying new cuisines.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? Broaden my taste palate by trying different restaurants, cooking and experimenting with different ingredients, and be ready to learn as much as I can anywhere, anytime.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Season 2 Winner Derek Cheong.

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Nah, I wouldn’t want to change teams — I love my teammates too much. This season’s dynamics are so different. Everyone is so strongly bonded. All three judges are fabulous and ready to help/advise. It already felt like we are in one big team.

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think my judges picked me due to my familiarity with various kitchen equipment and knowledge of using exotic ingredients in my cooking.

Tina Amin, 42, administrative officer

Nickname: MakChick Rempah.

What’s your signature dish? Quail Perchick.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? (Laughs) I didn’t prepare myself for this! I registered for the auditions just a few minutes before closing time. Just go for it!!

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Ouhhhhhh!!! I think Zander Ng, just because of the sweet bread challenge! (laughs)

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Team Bjorn! He is quirky and that quirkiness flows through his food, making for originality! And I find myself quirky at times too!

Why do you think your judge picked you? Literally no idea... but maybe, why Chef Audra chose me because my specialty is in baking and not cooking (laughs). That's the only thing that I can think of.

Team Bjorn

Aretha Law, 24, aerospace engineer

Nickname: The Coffee Addict. Given the fact that I absolutely must have my coffee throughout the day. I am just not functional or myself without that little dose of caffeine.

What’s your signature dish? I don't really have a signature dish. I love to cook a wide variety of dishes depending on what I feel like eating that day. Or whatever my husband, friends, and colleagues have requested for me to try out. I also really enjoy trying out new flavour combinations and cuisines and I am always adventurous with trying out new food/dishes whenever I get the chance to eat out.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? I tried preparing by cooking dinner daily for me and my husband during the weekdays and trying new recipes on the weekends when I am not working. I also watched YouTube videos to learn new recipes and cooking techniques. I was also given a cookbook and some recipes from some good friends of mine.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Tough question. The past winners are all wonderfully amazing chefs in their own right. If I could pick one, I think I would like to face Zander Ng from Season 1. Only because I wanted to apply for Season 1 but didn't due to other commitments.

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Another tough question. I think I would still like to be on the Red Team as we really bonded throughout the whole show. I also love the energy and vibe that the other teams give off and I think everyone is great and such a joy to hang out with. I don't really see a divide amongst the teams, everyone is friendly to one another. We learn so much from each other and it is just very wholesome in general.

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think Chef Bjorn chose me because I had red hair during my audition and it just seemed fitting to have me on the Red Team (laughs). But I think it's because we have the same strong flavour profile and love food with a bit of funk.

Divya Tolath, 31, account director

Nickname: Snackin’ Queen

What’s your signature dish? Indian Aunty’s Club Khao Suey (braised mutton in a coconut and beef marrow broth), accompanied by six or seven condiments resting on a bed of homemade egg noodles.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? Preparing for MasterChef Singapore was no easy feat. From memorising basic recipes — such as doughs, pastries and rempahs — to understanding and practicing how best to impart flavour in a very short amount of time. I don’t think my partner had any complaints about the variety of food that he was eating, but it was a lot of practice, to say the least.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? I’d like to take on all three winners if I could!

If you could join another team, which team would it be? While I absolutely love being on Chef Bjorn’s team, learning about heritage cuisine from Chef Damian would have been an invaluable experience.

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think Chef Bjorn appreciated my fusion cooking style rooted in a love of bringing communities together.

Jonathan Ng, 37, shipbroker

Nickname: Family Guy

What’s your signature dish? Prawn Sambal Bostador. It’s a heritage Eurasian turmeric coconut curry dish which I absolutely love!

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? By rewatching previous seasons of MasterChef Singapore and looking out for the pantry items available and the types of challenges that contestants face. Then after our kids are in bed, I’d set little challenges for myself at home, like an egg challenge or a one-pot challenge!

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? If I had to pick a MasterChef Singapore winner, then it would have to be Derek. I love to play with molecular gastronomy and it’ll be fun for us both to experiment with spheres, caviar, helium and gels, and see what we can create!

If you could join another team, which team would it be? As cliché as it sounds, and in full honesty, I’d stay in Chef Bjorn’s team. There is an amazing level of understanding between each team member which makes the team fun! And it’s all about the fun, right?

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think Chef Bjorn picked me because maybe he felt I had an easy-going character which could assimilate into the team well. Or maybe I was the only one on the team who did Peranakan/Eurasian heritage cooking? The team is just positivity all around, sincerely cheering each other on in our highs and lows. My team made my MasterChef experience truly memorable!

Saza Faradilla, 27, student life manager

Nickname: Food Rescue Warrior

What’s your signature dish? It's a Sri Lankan dish called hot butter cuttlefish with pol roti, which is a coconut-based roti. There is also raita on the side.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? I tried to cook food and use different styles that were out of my comfort zone. I tried to make purees, learn the five mother sauces, and train a better aesthetic eye for plating.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Not a winner, but Raj [Shagaran Mahalingam from Season 3]. I think it will be truly entertaining — Raj's style of cooking is always entertaining and so out-of-this-world that it might actually just work! I love the surprise element.

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Chef Audra's team, as she is so caring!

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think I was picked because of my passions. I am also vocal about various issues such as food sustainability. I volunteer for a food rescue in my neighbourhood every week. I believe Chef Bjorn wanted to hear that strong voice in the kitchen and through my dishes.

Team Damian

Aameer Ailmchandani, 24, spice mixer

Nickname: Spize Boy

What’s your signature dish? Classic New York Cheesecake.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? Time trials and random Mystery Box challenges that my sister would curate for me based on past MasterChef Australia episodes.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner would you like to face off? Johnathan [Chew of Season 3]. Kinda disappointed that he just made a tart in the finale and I know I can do better than that.

If you could join another team, which team would it be? None. Blue Team all the way!

Why do you think your judge picked you? I would say Chef Damian picked me because he knew the style and idea of food that I wanted to champion is similar to his style and passion, and that he was the best mentor to help me achieve it.

Aizat Haikal, 33, former flight attendant

Nickname: Sambal Boy

What's your signature dish? Shepherd's Pie.

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? I watched lots of videos on Netflix. My family is sick of eating my cooking, but I have friends willing to try anything.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? None. Because I feel everyone is a winner. However, instead of face-offs, I would love to join hands with them and create a wonderful dish!!

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Team Audra, because she's been in the shoes of a contestant and can offer another perspective.

Why do you think your judge picked you? Perhaps because Chef Damian and I share a similar heritage. And also, my strong connection with family.

Amanda Chia, 23, law trainee

Nickname: I’m known as The Little Bandana Girl because you can spot my bright and colourful bandanas from miles away! Interestingly, I started wearing bandanas for the first time during the MasterChef auditions, and I ended up liking them very much!

What’s your signature dish? Without a doubt, my signature dish is Strozzapreti, which is a kind of pasta. I love making and eating all kinds of pastas, especially those that are handmade. Italian cuisine is my absolute favourite, and I can't get enough of bread, cheese, basil, balsamic, tomatoes and fresh ingredients. Thinking about it makes me hungry!

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? To prepare for MasterChef Singapore, I indulged in countless food videos, religiously followed my food role models on social media, and geeked out over cooking techniques with anyone who would listen. I also spent a ton of time cooking up a storm for my family!

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Hands down, I’d love to face off against Zander! His passion for Italian cuisine is infectious, and I'd be over the moon to cook up some delicious Italian dishes alongside him and learn a thing or two.

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Team Damian is my jam, but if I had to pick another, I'd probably go with Team Audra. It's a tough choice since all teams are awesome, but Chef Audra being a former MasterChef contestant herself makes her team extra appealing!

Why do you think your judge picked you? I like to think that Chef Damian chose me because I am a happy chilli padi that packs a punch and brings out the joy in food. Perhaps it's also my zest for life, love for food, and courage to try — those very same qualities that made me choose him!

Reuben Wong, 30, former pharmacist

Nickname: The Veggie Guy... but my fellow contestants call me Carrot Boy

What’s your signature dish? Very hard question leh. I love cooking with vegetables — obviously — and I love pairing it with seafood. If I had to pick a dish it would be my confit salmon with textures of beetroot

How did you prepare for MasterChef Singapore? I’ve been watching a lot of MasterChef episodes, especially MassterChef Australia and MasterChef Singapore, of course. I bought as many different kinds of meat and vegetables as I could, and practiced cooking them in different ways.

Which past MasterChef Singapore winner or finalist would you like to face off? Season 2 winner Derek. I think we are similar yet different...? I think we both have a keen attention to detail but we focus on different things. I think it would be a really interesting matchup!

If you could join another team, which team would it be? Team Bjorn. The food that Chef Bjorn does is very vegetable-forward and I really do appreciate that. But there's also a lot of playfulness and loads of flavour and I want to do that in my own way. Also, I really do like Chef Damian so I hope he doesn't hunt me down after reading this.

Why do you think your judge picked you? I think it’s because I'm sort of like a blank canvas? I don't heavily lean to a particular cuisine per se, maybe Chef Damian was hoping he could imprint some of his heritage cooking on me.

MasterChef Singapore airs Sun on meWATCH and Channel 5, 9.30pm. All episodes will be available on-demand, on the same night via mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.