A-Mei’s bartender boyfriend posted a pic of their toothbrushes to mark her 51st birthday; what does it mean?
They’ve been dating for 12 years, and this is the most ‘public’ the couple has gone with their relationship.

By Toh Ziyi
Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
Could this be a sign that Taiwanese pop diva A-Mei and her bartender boyfriend, Sam Yao, have decided to become more public with their relationship?

On August 9, A-Mei turned 51, and this was what Sam posted on Instagram.

amei toothbrush

Yes, a picture of two toothbrushes.

In his caption, Sam revealed he had received a request to post a picture of him and A-Mei. His reply was 'Yes' and proceeded to post that pic. 

Fans joked that A-Mei and Sam “really resemble each other” and that they have a serious case of “couple face”.

The pic also revealed that A-Mei and Sam are probably living together or stay over at each other's house often at least.

The couple has always been low-key about their relationship. 

Sam once took to the stage during A-Mei’s New Year concert in Taitung as a DJ, and has been accompanying A-Mei on tour this time round too. 

However, they’ve refrained from posting pictures of each other, which is why this simple picture of two toothbrushes got fans so excited.

Maybe we'll get to see a picture of them together next year?

Photos: Sam Yao/Instagram, A-Mei/Instagram

