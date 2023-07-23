Michelin-starred Korean BBQ steakhouse cote from NYC coming to S’pore, open till 2am for supper
K-BBQ with fancy American steakhouse flourishes till the wee hours of the morning on Orchard Road. Sweet.
In Singapore, K-BBQ isn’t usually a fancy affair — but it sure is at the upcoming Cote restaurant. The swish one-Michelin-starred New York-born eatery, an intriguing cross between a fine Korean barbecue joint and high-end American steakhouse, is opening its first international outlet in Singapore “in the fourth quarter of the year”. It’ll be housed at Como Orchard, a new hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the highly anticipated Cédric Grolet Patisserie and Como Metropolitan hotel.
Cote was founded in 2017 by Korean-American restaurateur Simon Kim. While it’s branded “New York City’s first Korean steakhouse”, it really is a glam Korean barbecue joint with top-grade beef and some American steakhouse flourishes, like a dry-ageing meat cooler, American appetisers and a “James Beard Foundation-nominated wine list”.
The premium dry-aged beef is enjoyed with Korean banchan (side dishes) like kimchi, pickled cauliflower, sauces like ssamjang and fresh veggies. There are also heartier Korean dishes like cold noodles.
Korean BBQ meets American steakhouse
You can grill your own meat in typical K-BBQ fashion, or have a server cook it for you on virtually smokeless grills. So you won’t leave with pongy, smoky hair.
While not much info is available about the menu from the Singapore outlet at press time, the US outlets pride themselves on serving both USDA Prime beef (which they say is the top five percent of beef in the US), and American wagyu. They also offer smaller selections of Japanese wagyu, such as A5 Kobe beef. Cuts to expect include rib-eye, filet mignon, NY strip and more.
Special dry-ageing cooler
In the American outlets, Cote’s beef is aged between a week to over four months in dry-aging rooms, sultry neon red-lit spaces. Slabs of meat are hung there for customers to admire up-close.Cote’s Miami outlet
Interior designed by NYC architectural firm
Cote’s Singapore outlet will be designed by Modellus Novus, the same architectural firm from New York which also decorated Cote’s US outlets. The restaurant is set to take on a contemporary interior, with a cocktail bar and “music room”.
Cote Singapore opens later this year at Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, S229922. Open daily 4pm - 2am. More info via their website.
Photos: Cote/Instagram, Como Group
