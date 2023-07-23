Michelin-starred Korean BBQ steakhouse cote from NYC coming to S’pore, open till 2am for supper

In Singapore, K-BBQ isn’t usually a fancy affair — but it sure is at the upcoming Cote restaurant. The swish one-Michelin-starred New York-born eatery, an intriguing cross between a fine Korean barbecue joint and high-end American steakhouse, is opening its first international outlet in Singapore “in the fourth quarter of the year”. It’ll be housed at Como Orchard, a new hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the highly anticipated Cédric Grolet Patisserie and Como Metropolitan hotel.

Cote was founded in 2017 by Korean-American restaurateur Simon Kim. While it’s branded “New York City’s first Korean steakhouse”, it really is a glam Korean barbecue joint with top-grade beef and some American steakhouse flourishes, like a dry-ageing meat cooler, American appetisers and a “James Beard Foundation-nominated wine list”.

The premium dry-aged beef is enjoyed with Korean banchan (side dishes) like kimchi, pickled cauliflower, sauces like ssamjang and fresh veggies. There are also heartier Korean dishes like cold noodles.