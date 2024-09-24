Ming Dao cradles sleeping daughter to serenade Joe Chen and her M’sian artist husband at their Langkawi wedding

More than two years after registering their marriage, Taiwanese actress Joe Chen, 45, and her husband, Johor-born artist Alan Chen, 36, returned to where their love began – Langkawi – for a beach wedding.

The couple met on the second season of Chinese dating reality show Meeting Mr Right in 2019 and Alan had asked the actress to be his girlfriend on the Langkawi Sky Bridge.

Among the star-studded guests at the intimate bash on Sep 22 were Joe’s former 7 Flowers bandmates, who served as bridesmaids, while her pals, Taiwanese actors Joseph Cheng, 42, and Ming Dao, 44, were part of the groomsmen.

Ming Dao’s four-year-old son was also part of the wedding as a flower boy, while the actor’s one-year-old daughter made an appearance with him on stage.

Fans sent the wedding couple their well wishes online, but what also got netizens talking was how doting a father Ming Dao is.

During the banquet, Ming Dao, former member of the boy band Club 183, sang Wakin Chau’s ‘I'm Gonna Marry You Tomorrow’, while cradling his daughter, who was fast asleep in his arms.

Sharing a snippet of his performance on Douyin, Ming Dao said: “This is the song just for you today, my friend. I hope that after hearing it, you'll always be happy.”

The video went viral, with many netizens commenting that they were touched by the sweet scene.

How sweet!

Also getting netizens in a tizzy was another video of Ming Dao having a moment with his little girl.

The clip shows the star sitting at one corner of the stage bottle feeding his daughter.

In the caption, he wrote: “While you're busy toasting guests at the wedding, I'm busy feeding my baby."

Joe replied in the comments section: "Devoted dad, please go ahead and feed your baby. I don't need anyone to drink on my behalf — lao niang can handle it!"

Fans swooned about how “handsome” Ming Dao looked feeding his daughter and that he is an "amazing" dad.

"There's nothing more secure than being in dad’s arms!" commented one user.

Not forgetting his daddy duties at the wedding.Langkawi holds a special place in their hearts.Joe and her bridesmaids, fellow members of defunct band 7 Flowers.The bridal partyMing Dao's son was the couple's flower boy. Cute!The bride opted a traditional Chinese wedding dress for the tea ceremony.Joe couldn't help but get emotional when serving tea to her parents.Congrats Joe and Alan! Photos: Joe Chen/Weibo, Ming Dao/Weibo