"The most down-to-earth socialite": Late casino king's daughter Laurinda Ho praised for eating street food in Hong Kong

It's nothing new when we see the super-rich, like the late Casino King Stanley Ho's daughter Laurinda Ho, living a lavish lifestyle. We mean, like taking a chopper to catch Jacky Cheung's concert in Macau?

But it can’t always be helicopters and the high life, right? Every once in a while, privileged folks like this 32-year-old billionaire heiress will share a video of herself roaming the streets of Hong Kong's Sai Wan Ho, enjoying some good ol' street food.

Laurinda really loves the beef entrails sold at Sai Wan Ho

Earlier this week, Laurinda posted on Xiao Hong Shu a video of her going on a food hunt in a famous food street in Sai Wan Ho's Tai On Building.

In her caption, the socialite, who was wearing a black tank top and jacket in the video, wrote: "Back to Hong Kong to eat street food~ I'm here at the Tai On Building which is loved by the locals. Usually there's a tip when you're at food streets like this: As long as you see a queue, just join them and you can't go wrong."

Laurinda then went on to recommend the street's ngau zap, which is a dish made with beef entrails.

"Not only is the broth good, [the beef] is very tender and every ingredient is really flavourful. You must have it with the sweet sauce! It's so yummy!," she effused.

She also shared that her secret to not gaining weight no matter how much she devours is to "eat a little from here and there".

"I think when you're food hunting, you should buy the smallest portions, otherwise you wouldn't be able to eat more later on. You cannot be greedy, just order the smallest portion from every shop!," she advised.

Yup... that's how Laurinda managed to gobble up the ngau zap, Hainanese chicken rice, cheese egg waffles, takoyaki and gyoza while she was at the food street.

How often can you catch a billionaire heiress eating in a local food street?

Upon seeing her video, netizens commented that Laurinda was really sweet for not saying “no” to pictures when approached by fans. One netizen even praised her for being the "most down-to-earth socialite".

Netizens were also surprised by how humble she is, with one remarking: "Turns out heiresses also like to eat street food like us commoners."

Photos: Laurinda Ho/Weibo/Xiao Hong Shu