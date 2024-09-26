M’sian couple surprises 2 domestic helpers with iPhone 16s

Domestic helpers often have to forgo spending time with their own children in order to raise the kids of others’, so it’s always heartwarming to see them get the appreciation they deserve.

Malaysian influencer couple Jeff Leong and Inthira Kalanjiam boast over 1.1mil subscribers on their YouTube channel. In a viral video posted three days ago (Sep 22), the couple were seen surprising their two helpers with brand new iPhone 16s.

Jeff and Inthira’s vlog started with them collecting the iPhones at a mobile phone shop. Inthira said: “Our kakaks have been with us for two years. They see me changing my phone every year, and they would tell me: “Ma’am why do you always change your phone when iPhone comes out with a new model?”.”

The couple then decided they wanted their helpers, Sri and Neneng, to experience the joy of getting a new phone.

Jeff and Inthira also roped in their two-year-old daughter, Xixi, to help with the surprise.

Xixi was instructed to play a game of rock, paper, scissors with her kakaks, with Inthira explaining that the winner would get “a really good prize” while the loser an “okay-prize”.

Neneng lost to Xixi, while Sri, who was carrying Xixi’s infant brother, emerged victorious.

The helpers were then told to close their eyes while Xixi handed them their gifts. Winner Sri was presented with a black iPhone 16 Pro, while Neneng’s “okay-prize” turned out to be a light blue iPhone 16.

Both helpers immediately broke out into excited squeals, with happy tears flowing down their faces and Neneng falling to the ground in shock.

Many of Jeff and Inthira’s followers were touched by the video.

Fellow Malaysian influencer Changyong joked in the comments: “Can I sign up to be your kakak too?”

“The helpers looked so happy, I couldn’t help but smile along,” wrote one netizen.

We’re not saying you have to buy your helper an iPhone, but you’d never know how much a simple meal or a “thank you” can mean to them.