M’sian influencer Cathryn Li accused of faking S$11.7 million bank balance which she accidentally showed on IG

Earlier this week, Malaysian pianist and influencer Cathryn Li, 33, made headlines after she accidentally revealed her impressive 40.36 million ringgit (S$11.7mil) bank balance on social media.

While most netizens were envious of her wealth, some speculated that she showed her bank balance on purpose to flaunt her riches.

And now Cathryn is being accused of editing her bank statement after eagle-eyed netizens spotted a Photoshop fail.

Can you spot the inconsistencies?

A number of fans have been quick to point out that the font type for the digits ‘5’ and ‘6’ were inconsistent, and criticised her Photoshop skills for not being up to scratch.

One netizen wrote: “It’s been edited. Just compare the font types for the digit ‘5’.”

A second said: “I'm an accountant. Regardless of how long the figure is, the font type and size should be the same," while a third chimed in: “I work at a bank and all I can say is this is fake."

Cathryn is no stranger to controversy.

In 2019, her qualifications as a piano teacher were questioned after she was accused of forging her piano certificate.

Though she refuted the claim, she has since deleted her Instagram post on her cert.

Photos: Cathryn Li/Instagram