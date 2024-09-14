M’sian street stall sells China-viral bubble tea topped with tiny, real ‘steaming’ teapot

Chinese bubble tea is having its moment in Singapore, judging by the long queues outside BBT chain Chagee’s comeback outlets here.



The craze for BBT has also spawned a trend in Hangzhou, China, where the bubble tea sold at Lingyin Temple went viral on Weibo and Xiaohongshu feeds.



What’s special about it is that the bubble tea cup comes with a real, teeny teapot that puffs out steam. How cute.



But you don’t have to travel all the way to China to try it — nearer to Singapore, in Malaysia, a stall at Melaka’s famously touristy Jonker Street is selling its own version of the teapot BBT.



No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Buy bubble tea, get a teapot free?

A cup of BBT with one teapot costs RM16.90 (S$5.10), and you get to keep the teapot which is attached to the cup's lid.

00:08 Min

There’s also a fancier version topped with a tray, teapot and three itsy-bitsy teacups going for RM25.90 (S$7.82).

The teapot is functional

01:34 Min

The cutest thing about this teapot is that, despite its miniature size, it is actually functional. The ‘steam’ it emits comes from pieces of dry ice that the BBT hawker carefully places in the teapot before serving it to customers. You can bring the tea set home to have a tea party with your hamsters, we suppose.



No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.



8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat